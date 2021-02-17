RapidSOS Partners With Hexagon To Power The Future Of UK Emergency Response

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS, the world's first emergency response data platform, has partnered with Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division, a global leader in computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software and public safety solutions, to give emergency communications centres across the UK access to life-saving data.

The partnership is an extension of the existing RapidSOS and Hexagon collaboration in the United States. It brings together two foremost industry experts and is the first stage in moving public safety agencies towards next-generation (NG999) communications.

By combining Hexagon's innovation in call centre dispatch with the RapidSOS emergency response data platform, the pair is ensuring emergency services around the world have fast, accurate and up-to-date information when responding to accidents, critical incidents and health emergencies.

The technology created by New York-based RapidSOS protects more than 90% of the U.S. population. Worldwide, it securely links emergency intelligence data - including medical status, vehicle crash data, and more - from 350M+ connected devices directly to emergency services and first responders. A recent partnership with MedicAlert UK was announced late last year, providing life-saving details and medical conditions of the charity's ID card users directly to the UK 999 system.

By joining forces with Hexagon, this life-saving data, accessed through the RapidSOS Platform, can be distributed widely to first responders through the HxGN OnCall® Dispatch suite - which provides police, fire, ambulance and transportation agencies with quality incident management and call-taking capabilities, to deliver better service during emergencies and major events.

For example, when a call is made from a user's registered mobile phone or connected device, call handlers will automatically receive critical details about them to send to those attending emergency call-outs.

Jessica Reed, VP of Strategy and Global Partners at RapidSOS, said: "The RapidSOS Platform is able to bring together crucial and potentially life-saving information from a variety of sources. Partnering with Hexagon in the US and now in the UK, helps ensure this information is delivered to the right place at the right time to make informed decisions, improve responses and save lives.

Reed continued: "The RapidSOS Platform supports all sorts of data, from dynamic AML (Advanced Mobile Location) and alternative location services to additional details generated from security systems, connected mobility, healthcare, connected buildings, apps, and wearables."

Ian Holmes, Head of Public Safety for Hexagon's Safety Infrastructure division UK, added: "There are a number of huge challenges ahead for public safety agencies, which require the capability to receive requests for service via not only voice but also through text, video, sensors, social media and instant messaging.

"HxGN OnCall can leverage many of these next-gen information platforms. By partnering with RapidSOS, Hexagon is able to provide quick and efficient access to this information. As well as critical medical details, this also includes location accuracy and a range of supplemental information such as contact or building information."

For more information and to arrange interviews, contact:

RapidSOS: Mark Schmid

[email protected]

+44 (0)7515034676

+44 (0)7515034676 Hexagon: Matthias Alisch

[email protected]

+49 (0)89 96 106 4142

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices directly to emergency and services and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergency calls every year. Together with innovative companies certified as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

To learn more about our technology that's protecting lives, www.rapidsos.com

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous — ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division provides software for smart and safe cities, improving the performance, efficiency and resilience of vital services.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 21,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.6bn USD. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB

SOURCE RapidSOS

Related Links

http://www.rapidsos.com

