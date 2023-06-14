Rapidtek Showcases Next Generation RF Test Solution at IMS 2023

News provided by

Rapidtek Technologies Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

TAIPEI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidtek Technologies Inc. (Rapidtek), the leading Taiwanese AESA (Active Electric Scan Antenna) designer and RF testing solution provider, participates in the 2023 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS) at Booth No. 2249 on June 13th through June 15th in San Diego, CA.

Arthur Wang, founder and CEO of Rapidtek, led the team to showcase the Next Generation RF Test Solution at IMS 2023.
During the three-day event, Rapidtek will conduct live joint demonstrations of the next-generation test solution. This innovative solution involves generating a Sub-6G baseband signal using the AMARI Callbox and the jointly developed up-down converter (UDC) system, which enables the generation of mmWave communication test frequency bands ranging from 6GHz to 48GHz. It supports testing in frequency bands such as Ku Band, Ka Band, and n257~n262 while offering advanced signaling control. The solution has completed numerous 3GPP standard communication test verifications, including WiFi 6E/7, 5G FR2, and B5G.

Rapidtek will also showcase passive solutions and products in collaboration with its strategic partner, Unictron Technologies Corporation. Unictron Technologies Corporation is a leading provider of antennas, antenna modules, and piezoelectric ceramic elements, widely used in various applications such as automobile parking sensors, weaving machine actuators, ultrasonic nebulizers, ultrasonic sensors, and a wide range of ultrasonic transducers.

"We are pleased to have Unictron Technologies Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, Amarisoft, Paralink Networks Inc., and ALifecom Technology Corporation join us in showcasing the innovative test solution with Rapidtek's UDC Modules and accessories," said Arthur Wang, founder and CEO of Rapidtek. This test solution provides customers with a customized test methodology for the next generation of seamlessly connected life, catering to diverse band requirements.

In addition, Rapidtek will present its cutting-edge Active Electrical Scan Array (AESA) designs and RF testing solutions, including phased array antennas, communication payloads, and up-down converters. These solutions offer reliable and high-performance connectivity for a wide range of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite applications.

Visitors are invited to Booth No. 2249 to experience the next-generation RF test solution firsthand and explore new business opportunities together with Rapidtek.

About Rapidtek

Rapidtek Technologies Inc. is a renowned leader in providing top-notch RF test solutions to global customers for many years. The company is dedicated to helping its clients navigate the ever-evolving communication landscape and achieve their goals by offering advanced AESA RF FEM design, RF systems, including LEO user terminals and communication payload, and MP (mass production) RF tests (conductive/OTA) solutions. With a strategic vision of "From Production to Product, From Giga to Tera," Rapidtek is committed to providing premium-quality and competitive products, ranging up to 110GHz. To learn more about Rapidtek and its extensive range of solutions, please visit www.rapidtek.net.

SOURCE Rapidtek Technologies Inc.

