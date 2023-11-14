Rapidtek Showcases SATCOM Turnkey Solutions at Space Tech Expo Europe 2023

News provided by

Rapidtek Technologies Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 07:24 ET

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidtek Technologies Inc. (Rapidtek), the leading Taiwanese designer of AESA (Active Electric Scan Antenna) and provider of RF testing solutions, is participating in the 6th Space Tech Expo Europe at Booth No. B52 from November 14th to November 16th in Bremen, Germany, showcasing its SATCOM (satellite communications) turnkey solutions.

Continue Reading
Rapidtek
Rapidtek

The three-day event is expected to attract over 6,200 professionals from the space sector. With 650+ exhibitors representing 40+ countries, from start-ups to the big industry players, attendees can engage face-to-face and explore the latest research and development achievements, as well as breakthrough innovation products and technologies.

Reportedly, 94% of the 2022 visitors plan to return in 2023. Additionally, 120+ companies will be exhibiting for the first time at Space Tech Expo Europe. Two new entrants from Taiwan are Rapidtek Technologies Inc., renowned for its excellent performance in phased array antenna design, and Tensor Tech CO. LTD., well-known for its spherical motion technology.

The event, now expanded into Hall 4.1, will host over 550 exhibitors ranging from budding start-ups to major industry players, including Spaceflight Inc., Berlin Space Technologies, Ariane Group, Celestia Technologies Group, Rocket Factory Augsburg, and EnduroSat.

Throughout the event, Rapidtek will showcase the innovative design capabilities of SATCOM turnkey solutions, featuring phased array antennas, communication payload (KCP), and up-down converters for multi-orbit applications. Additionally, the company also offers RF testing solutions and CubeSat compatible payloads.

"Rapidtek's products have received numerous inquiries and commendations from European customers.," added Arthur Wang, the founder of Rapidtek. "Our products are designed to meet the needs of customers in the low orbit satellite and CubeSat industries, and we look forward to connecting with new partners and exploring new business opportunities in Europe."

Be sure to visit Rapidtek at Booth No. B52.

About Rapidtek

Rapidtek Technologies Inc. has established itself as a renowned leader, delivering top-notch RF test solutions to global customers for many years. The company is devoted to assisting its clients in navigating the ever-evolving communication landscape and achieving their goals. Rapidtek achieves this by offering advanced AESA solutions, RF FEM module, RF systems encompassing LEO user terminals and communication payloads, and MP RF tests solutions (conductive/OTA). For further information about Rapidtek and its extensive range of solutions, please visit www.rapidtek.net.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276227/Rapidtek.jpg

Also from this source

Rapidtek Showcases Next Generation RF Test Solution at IMS 2023

Rapidtek Showcases Next Generation RF Test Solution at IMS 2023

Rapidtek Technologies Inc. (Rapidtek), the leading Taiwanese AESA (Active Electric Scan Antenna) designer and RF testing solution provider,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.