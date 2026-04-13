Rapidus Opens Analysis Center and Rapidus Chiplet Solutions

New facilities enhance Rapidus' development environment to ensure a steady transition to mass production of cutting-edge semiconductors in 2027

TOKYO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidus Corporation today announced that it opened an Analysis Center and its Rapidus Chiplet Solutions (RCS).

The Analysis Center is a facility adjacent to Rapidus' Innovative Integration for Manufacturing (IIM-1) semiconductor foundry in Chitose, Hokkaido. It conducts the physical analysis, environmental and chemical analysis, electrical characterization and reliability testing necessary for the development of cutting-edge logic semiconductors.

RCS began setting up operations in October 2024 at the Seiko Epson Corporation Chitose Plant, located near IIM-1, to serve as a post-production R&D hub for advanced semiconductor packaging. Following the completion of the cleanroom, Rapidus began installing equipment in April 2025 and has been operating at a limited capacity—including the production of a prototype 600mm square RDL interposer panel. RCS will now start full-scale operations.

An opening ceremony was held on April 11 to commemorate these new facilities. The ceremony was attended by Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Akazawa Ryosei, Hokkaido Governor Suzuki Naomichi and Chitose Mayor Yokota Ryuichi. Following congratulatory remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted with the participation of members of the Diet representing Hokkaido.

With the opening of the Analysis Center and RCS, Rapidus aims to further enhance its development environment and steadily advance toward mass production of cutting-edge semiconductors in the second half of fiscal year 2027.

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity and happiness of people's lives through the use of semiconductors.

Rapidus Corporation

Headquarters: 4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083, Japan

Founded: August 10, 2022

Business Areas: Development, design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor devices, integrated circuits and other electronic components

Capital (as of February 27, 2026): 274.95 billion yen (including legal capital surplus)

U.S. Media Contact:

Breakaway Communications for Rapidus

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rapidus Corporation