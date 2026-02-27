Rapidus Secures 267.6 Billion Yen in Funding from Japan Government and Private Sector Companies

This strategic funding plan will enable Rapidus to steadily progress from its current R&D phase to mass production of 2nm logic semiconductors by 2027

TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidus Corporation today announced that it has completed a funding round totaling 267.6 billion yen (equivalent to $1.7 billion USD) from the Japan government and private sector companies.

A total of 100 billion yen was invested from the Information-Technology Promotion Agency (IPA), Japan, an independent administrative agency under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) based on the "Act on Facilitation of Information Processing."

Prior to the fundraising, METI conducted a public solicitation from September 3 to October 2, 2025. The process was titled, "Public Solicitation for the Selection of Entities Deemed Most Capable of Appropriately Implementing Necessary Measures to Ensure Stable Production of Semiconductors." Rapidus applied and was selected as the operator on November 21, 2025. Based on this selection of the operator, Rapidus submitted an application to the IPA for investment, and the funding was secured.

Private-Sector Funding

Rapidus is also announcing private-sector funding, totaling 167.6 billion yen from 32 companies including Canon, Development Bank of Japan Inc., Fujitsu, NTT, SoftBank and Sony Group.

These capital increases, combined with the 7.3 billion yen raised at Rapidus' founding, brings the total amount of stated capital and legal capital surplus to 274.95 billion yen.

Round investors include:

Government Sector: IPA

Private Sector: ARGO GRAPHICS Inc.; Canon Inc.; Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.; Denso Corporation+[1]; Development Bank of Japan Inc. (government-affiliated financial institution); FUJIFILM Corporation; Fujitsu Limited; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; Hokkaido Electric Power Company, Incorporated; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; IBM Japan, Ltd.; JX Advanced Metals Corporation; Kioxia Corporation+; KYOCERA Corporation; Mizuho Bank, Ltd.; MUFG Bank, Ltd.+; Nagase & Co., Ltd.; NEC Corporation+; NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.; NOHMI BOSAI LTD.; North Pacific Bank, Ltd.; NTT, Inc.+, Seiko Epson Corporation; SoftBank Corporation+; Sony Group Corporation+; Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation; The Chiba Bank, Ltd.; The Higo Bank, Ltd.; The Hokkaido Bank, Ltd./The Hokuriku Bank, Ltd. (Hokuhoku Financial Group); TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION+ and Ushio Inc.

Since its fiscal year 2022, Rapidus has received subsidies from Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization under the "Post-5G Information and Communication Systems Infrastructure Enhancement R&D Project / Development of Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (Commissioned)." These projects are part of the "Research and Development of 2nm-Generation Semiconductor Integration Technology and Short Turnaround Time (TAT) Manufacturing Technology Based on Japan–U.S. Collaboration" and "Development of Chiplet, Package Design and Manufacturing Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors."

Rapidus will continue to secure funding through capital increases and loans from both public and private sources. This strategic funding plan will enable the company to steadily progress from its current R&D phase to mass production of 2nm logic semiconductors by 2027.

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity and happiness of people's lives through the use of semiconductors.

Rapidus Corporation

Headquarters: 4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083, Japan

Founded: August 10, 2022

Business Areas: Development, design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor devices, integrated circuits and other electronic components

Capital (as of February 27, 2026): 274.95 billion yen (including legal capital surplus)

1 +: Indicates companies that made additional investments as part of initial funding in 2022

