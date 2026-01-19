RapidWorks Launches Rapid Payments to Help Heavy Equipment Service Providers Get Paid Faster

New integrated payments platform accelerates cash flow, reduces admin work, and automates collections.

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidWorks, the leading provider of field management solutions for heavy construction equipment service providers, today introduced Rapid Payments, a fully integrated payments platform designed to help contractors collect, track, and manage payments directly within the RapidWorks system.

Rapid Payments eliminates the need for disconnected billing tools by embedding payments into the core RapidWorks workflow from quote to payment. The solution gives contractors real-time visibility into payment status, simplifies reconciliation, and provides their customers with a secure, self-service way to pay online.

"Rapid Payments is a critical next step in our platform evolution because it removes friction from one of the most painful parts of the job: getting paid. By embedding payments directly into the workflows contractors already rely on every day, we're helping heavy equipment service providers gain predictability, reduce risk, and keep their operations moving forward", Tim Curran, Chief Executive Officer of RapidWorks.

Built for the Realities of Heavy Equipment Services

Heavy equipment service providers often lose hours weekly chasing checks, manually reconciling payments, and managing cash flow across disconnected systems. Rapid Payments addresses these challenges by giving teams a single place to see who has paid and viewed invoices, and which funds are expected, within the same platform they manage their day-to-day operations.

Rapid Payments Provides:

A Merchant Portal with real-time visibility into payments, pre-authorizations, and customer interactions.

Secure payment links and virtual terminal tools for collecting payments by card or ACH.

A branded, self-service Customer Portal that allows users to pay invoices, view balances, payment history, and get statements.

Rapid Payments is natively integrated into the RapidWorks platform, ensuring payments auto-apply to the correct invoices and eliminating manual reconciliation.

"By building payments directly into RapidWorks, merchants can manage the entire process in one connected flow, while giving their customers a modern, easy way to pay. Rapid Payments reflects our ongoing commitment to innovating across the platform to provide a more seamless quote to cash experience" said Matthew Bullis, Chief Strategy Office at RapidWorks.

Early Adoption by Concrete Pumping Customers

Concrete Pump Partners (CPP), one of the largest concrete pumping companies in the U.S. and a long-time RapidWorks customer, was the first customer to onboard Rapid Payments. As an early adopter, CPP provided key feedback that helped validate how Rapid Payments supports the real-world billing, dispatch, and cash-flow needs of concrete pumping and heavy equipment service providers.

"Rapid Payments creates a better experience for our customers because they can pay on their own time—without waiting for someone from our team to be available. That reduces frustration and helps payments come faster. The portal itself feels modern and intuitive, exactly what customers expect today. On our side, features like securely saving cards have helped us improve PCI compliance and better protect both our business and our customers. Overall, it gives us safer, more efficient ways to collect payment and positions us well as we continue to grow," said Michael Perry, Chief Financial Officer of Concrete Pump Partners.

Industry benchmarks show that heavy-equipment companies typically wait 45–70+ days to collect payment, with construction-related businesses often extending to 60–90+ days due to project-based billing cycles. Early data indicates customers using Rapid Payments are reducing invoice outstanding time by an average of 25 days.

"Rapid Payments has made a real difference for us. Our team can see everything at a glance, what invoices have been sent, what's paid, and what's still outstanding", said long-time RapidWorks customer, Ed Albin, General Manager at Central Concrete Pumping. "Our cash flow has settled into a steady two-week rhythm; we're getting paid faster and able to pay our bills faster. It's been great."

Continued Expansion of the RapidWorks Platform

The launch of Rapid Payments marks another milestone in RapidWorks' continued expansion as a comprehensive platform for heavy equipment service providers.

Alongside Rapid ERP, CRO Software, Visual Dispatch, and Rapid Fleet, Rapid Payments strengthens RapidWorks' ability to support customers across the full lifecycle of their operations.

Rapid Payments is available now to RapidWorks customers.

About RapidWorks

RapidWorks is a global leader in purpose-built tools for the heavy equipment services industry. From concrete pumping and hydrovac excavation to crane rental, waste management, and other heavy-service trades, RapidWorks helps contractors book jobs, dispatch crews, manage the field, and get paid faster with accuracy and speed. Its suite of solutions, including Rapid ERP, CRO, Visual Dispatch, and Rapid Fleet, combines deep industry expertise with a unified platform experience. Headquartered in Boston, MA. RapidWorks supports customers across North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.rapidworks.com .

