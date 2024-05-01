Raptive Announces Raptive Represents, New Turnkey Ad Solution Unlocks Premium, Diverse Creator Media at Scale

Raptive Also Announces a Partnership with Media Framework's MAVEN Diversity platform

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive , the creator media company, today announced Raptive Represents, a turnkey ad solution that unlocks direct access to premium, diverse creator media at scale. The company also announced a unique partnership with Media Framework's Media Advertising Vendor Encoding & Nomenclature (MAVEN). MAVEN helps buyers understand which media are majority owned and controlled by diverse owners, and supplies certificates so that the agencies can report to corporate and government advertisers on Supplier Diversity.

Powered by the MAVEN Diversity and recently announced BOMESI partnerships , Raptive Represents provides brands with a certified, approved channel for DE&I media buying. Brands can confidently work with more than 500 diverse content creators' premium websites across 27 content categories focused on reaching diverse audiences in everything from food, family, and home to personal finance, travel, and tech.

As the cultural makeup of the United States evolves, all brands can partner with Raptive to access quality, diverse content, and highly engaged audiences across every category. Raptive is the #1 destination for advertisers to connect with diverse creators, achieving massive scale within a premium content environment. Properties owned by Raptive's multicultural creators reach more than 58M unique visitors every month.

Raptive Represents builds upon the company's Remarkable Voices initiative, which has enabled 100 BIPOC content creators to expand their digital brand presence into a sustainable, owned, and operated presence on the open web. Raptive does this by providing mentoring, community, and resources to help monetize, grow, and future-proof their business.

"We are excited to verify Raptive's diverse creators so that advertisers can confidently focus their spend on diverse-owned media and, for the first time, receive credit for those expenditures. MAVEN-verified creators receive higher investment, which helps them grow their businesses and reach wider audiences, creating a positive equity cycle. Our thorough process is meant to ensure that advertising spend easily reaches diverse-owned businesses in an industry that lacks discovery and reporting capabilities. I commend Raptive for taking this proactive step in supporting their clients," said Kathleen Coffey, Founder & CEO at Media Framework.

"We launched Raptive Represents to make it easy for brands to put their well-intentioned media investment toward diverse-owned media. Our partnership with MAVEN provides the verification that brands and agencies need to spend their earmarked budgets with diverse creators," said Marla Newman, Executive Vice President of Sales at Raptive. "As the top destination for advertisers to reach diverse content online, we're thrilled to have the pieces in place to make it easy for brands to connect to our incredible creators and their audiences."

Advertisers can learn more about this ad solution at raptive.com/represents and contact a seller directly via [email protected]

