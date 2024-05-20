Raptive Hires Esteemed Cultural Marketing Executive Dana Storm Santiago to Lead Raptive Represents

Santiago Will Connect Brands with Creators in Raptive's #1 Ranked Diverse Content Offering

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive today announced the appointment of Dana Storm Santiago as the Vice President of Inclusive Partnerships. In this new role, Santiago will helm Raptive Represents , the company's initiative to connect Raptive's diverse creator and publisher content with leading brands through strategic partnerships with BOMESI and MAVEN that will help advertisers and agencies achieve their commitments to diverse-owned media spend, and create new opportunities for collaboration between brands and diverse creators.

"Raptive is the #1 destination for advertisers to connect with diverse creators, achieving massive scale within a premium content environment," said Marla Newman, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Raptive. "We are so excited to have Dana leading this effort to make it easy for brands to connect to our incredible creators and their audiences. Her insights into diverse audiences and deep experience crafting campaigns that resonate across cultures will benefit brands and our creator community."

A native New Yorker with over 16 years of experience in national sales and brand partnerships, Santiago joins Raptive from Essence Ventures, where she developed new revenue-driving opportunities for partners and managed strategic multi-year and multi-million-dollar partnerships with Fortune 100 clients. Her career is a testament to the dynamism and dedication she brings to tailoring strategies that shift conversations in the cultural marketing landscape.

Properties owned by Raptive's multicultural creators reach more than 58M unique visitors every month. Raptive Represents provides brands with a certified, approved channel for DE&I media buying across more than 500 diverse content creators' premium websites in 27 content categories focused on everything from food, family, and home to travel, personal finance, and tech.

Dana Storm Santiago, Vice President of Inclusive Partnerships at Raptive, added: "Creators are boldly redefining the traditional norms of publishing, reshaping lifestyle choices that resonate worldwide. Raptive is committed to democratizing the media landscape and leveling the playing field for content creators from underrepresented groups. Throughout my career, I have been unwavering in my commitment to driving forward the critical imperatives of equity and inclusion and I am invigorated by the opportunity to spearhead this initiative connecting advertisers seeking to activate inclusive investment strategies with successful, diverse creators, and opening more investment to support quality content."

