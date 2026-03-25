Raptive Launches Duet, an AI Workflow Tool to Help Creators Compete in the Age of AI

New tool helps creators work more efficiently, repurpose existing content, and expand their reach across the open internet

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive, the top 10 global digital media company, today announced the launch of Raptive Duet, an AI-assisted workflow tool that gives publishers and creators new ways to compete as AI-generated content continues to expand across the internet.

As automated publishing tools make it easier than ever to produce content at scale, authentic creator content can struggle to stand out across search and discovery platforms. The result can be a more challenging experience for users seeking trusted information, and for advertisers seeking to align with high-quality, reliable content.

Built for and available to creators in Raptive's network, Raptive Duet helps rebalance the digital content landscape by giving human creators many of the operational advantages of AI —without replacing the trusted expertise behind their work. The name Duet reflects the product's core philosophy: AI and human creativity working together. Duet analyzes a creator's existing content library and transforms it into new distribution assets—from structured roundup collections to social-ready pins—aligned with platform ranking signals and audience engagement patterns. By automating parts of the publishing workflow while preserving human authorship, Duet helps creators increase output and compete with the scale and optimization shaping online publishing.

"AI has made it easier than ever to produce content—but much harder for people to know what they can trust," said Paul Bannister, Chief Strategy Officer at Raptive. "Raptive Duet is focused on building real, practical tools that protect creators and make human-made content easier to find, recognize, and value across the open web."

More about Duet's Tooling System

Roundup Builder

Roundup Builder helps creators transform their existing content libraries into draft roundup posts. Duet analyzes a creator's archive and assembles structured roundup drafts using their published recipes and articles, giving creators an organized framework they can quickly edit and publish. These roundups are especially useful for seasonal moments, trending topics, and resurfacing evergreen content. By packaging existing work into discovery-friendly formats, Roundup Builder makes it easier to distribute content across channels including Pinterest, Google Discover, email, social media, and site homepages—helping creators move faster while getting more value from the content they've already produced.

Pin Builder

Pin Builder helps creators turn their existing posts into Pinterest-ready pins in minutes. Creators simply paste in a post URL, and Duet analyzes the content to generate multiple pin designs based on that article or recipe. The system applies Pinterest best practices—including layout styles, metadata structure, and design elements currently performing well across the platform—so creators can quickly produce high-quality pins without starting from scratch. Creators can review and edit everything—including images, text overlays, and branding—before publishing. By automating much of the design and formatting process while keeping creators in control of the final output, Pin Builder helps publishers increase posting frequency and stay competitive.

With Duet, Raptive reinforces a core belief: AI should support human creators, not replace them. Developed with input from creators across the Raptive network, the tools are designed to help publishers work more efficiently, protect their voice, and reach audiences actively searching for trusted, human-created content. For more information visit Raptive.com

About Raptive

A top 10 online media property globally, Raptive is the world's largest ad management and monetization platform for independent digital brands. The company provides the scale and infrastructure that high-growth publishers need to turn their content into enduring businesses, having paid out $4 billion to date. Ranking #1 in Food, Family, and Lifestyle, and in the Top 10 for Gaming, Tech, Sports, Pets, & Finance, Raptive connects advertisers with passionate, diverse audiences through authentic, high-performing environments. Visit Raptive.com to learn how we are sustaining the open internet.

SOURCE Raptive