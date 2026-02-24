Raptive Reaches $4 Billion Paid Out to Publishers, Reinforcing Its Position as a Top 10 Global Media Company

Comscore Data Confirms Category Leadership and Competitive Audience Advantage in the Media Marketplace

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive, a top 10 global digital media company and the world's largest ad management platform for independent websites, today announced it has paid $4 billion to its publisher partners to date — a milestone that reflects the company's performance-driven approach, sustained partnerships, and its role as a defining force in digital publishing.

New Comscore data from December 2025 confirms Raptive's continued leadership across high-impact consumer categories, ranking #1 in Food, Home/DIY, and Lifestyle, #2 in Family and #3 in Travel. It also places in the Top 10 across Gaming, Tech, Sports, Pets, and Finance — the only independent publisher network represented in those categories.

Across its network of 6,500+ premium sites, Raptive reaches 223 million unique monthly visitors and engages 1.3 billion followers across social platforms — representing one of the five largest social audiences in the United States. The network includes 97% of U.S. moms and 9 in 10 women each month — and has expanded its footprint to encompass 7 in 10 U.S. men and 3 in 5 Gen Z consumers. This broadened, cross-demographic scale underscores Raptive's evolution into one of the most influential digital media companies in the world.

"The $4 billion milestone is a powerful validation of what independent media can achieve at scale," said Michael Sanchez, CEO of Raptive. "Our leadership across categories and audiences positions us — and our publishers — to shape the future of digital publishing amid ongoing industry uncertainty."

Raptive pairs premium, brand-safe environments with advanced monetization technology and diversified advertiser demand — driving data-backed results and helping partners build resilient businesses. Through its long-term publisher support and advocacy for fair monetization, the company remains committed to protecting the open internet as AI, search, and social platforms reshape discovery.

