Raptive Ranks as a Top Ten ComScore Publisher, a Top Destination for Women and Diverse Audiences on the Internet, on One Year Anniversary of Company's Rebrand

The Creator Media Company Noted by Jounce and Advertiser Perceptions for Scale and High-Quality Standards

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive , the creator media company, today announced several major growth and reputation milestones. On the first anniversary of the company's rebrand, Raptive has again placed in the top 10 media companies and continues its run as a go-to destination for women and diverse audiences. In a market that is marred by made-for-arbitrage content and the demise of several major publishers, Raptive is a stronghold of quality content that advertisers and brands can rely on.

ComScore's March report again ranks the company as a top 10 media entity. Raptive is also a top destination for women and diverse audiences on the internet.

Jounce Media, the leader in tracking programmatic supply and demand, has identified Raptive as the largest source of diverse-owned inventory on the open web.

According to Advertiser Perceptions' Digital Publisher Report measuring the advertising traction of large digital publishers across Lifestyle and News categories, media buying decision-makers familiar with Raptive rated Raptive the #1 digital publisher in providing lower-funnel ad offerings like shoppable media, commerce extensions, and more.

Among media buying decision-makers familiar with Raptive, Raptive is also ranked #2 for brand safety/suitability solutions.

Raptive was also ranked #2 among those familiar with integrated media buys, #3 in creator/influencer marketing, and #4 in branded/sponsored content and quality of ad environments.

Representing more than 5,200 content creators, Raptive is dedicated to helping their unique and independent businesses thrive and has paid out more than $2.5 billion to creators to date. This creator-first model has propelled Raptive to its position as a global top 10 media destination, with an audience of 191 million, ranking #1 in Food, Home, Lifestyle, and Family and #2 in Travel. Raptive is the premium partner for advertisers seeking the highest return on ad spend through actionable data and insights, performant high-impact media, brand-safe inventory, and scalable access to engaged audiences.

"We've worked with Raptive for over eight years, and they have always been dedicated to supporting quality creators, which in turn attracts advertisers. Their model supports our business with tools and technology, advertising sales, and leadership to navigate changes in our ever-changing industry. They are a model for what the future of the internet and advertising should look like," said Gaby Dalkin of the popular website What's Gaby Cooking.

"At Raptive, we believe creators are the future of media. Our goal has always been to support content creators and work directly with advertisers to help everyone achieve their goals," said Raptive CEO Michael Sanchez. "We are at a critical inflection point where large tech platforms have the ability to destroy quality media, and we urge everyone on the internet to take challenges like AI, MFA, and cookie deprecation seriously. Our success is proof that vetted, quality content drives real growth."

About Raptive

Raptive is a new kind of media company built for content creators, and home to one of the largest and most diverse audiences on the internet. Raptive combines its position as the world's largest ad management company with a comprehensive suite of monetization, audience, and business solutions that enable creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator-first model has paid creators $2.5 billion to date and propelled Raptive to become a top 10 online media property globally and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle, and #2 in Travel. Raptive is a premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences. To learn more about Raptive's efforts to build a sustainable future for the internet, visit Raptive.com .

SOURCE Raptive