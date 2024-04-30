Raptive Takes the IAB NewFronts Stage with Message of Harnessing the Power of Human Connection

Raptive and Nielsen to Reveal Results of Creator Study that Finds Significantly Higher Trust and Brand Engagement in Creator Content over Social Media

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive , the creator media company, today announced that the company will take the main stage at the IAB NewFronts May 1, 2024 at 9:35 AM ET. At a time when advertisers are inundated with "made-for-arbitrage" AI content, Raptive provides a unique human connection to passionate audiences with their creator media model.

Michael Sanchez, CEO, and Marla Newman, Executive Vice President of Sales, will take the stage with the creators behind some popular websites, including Camille Styles , founder and editor-in-chief of her eponymous website, Bola Sokunbi founder and CEO of of Clever Girl Finance , Darin and Kevin Blue, co-founders of music and entertainment brand Country Rebel , and Gina Homolka, creator, and founder of SkinnyTaste , along with musical guest Tony Jackson. On stage, Raptive's creators will share secrets of forging meaningful connections with their audiences and how Raptive is uniquely positioned to help advertisers reach them–in the proper context, at the right time–to deliver optimized advertiser performance.

Raptive's approach, which includes the largest direct sales team in its category, is the most efficient way to work with 5,000+ premium, culture-shaping creators and reach engaged audiences. Raptive is a top 10 media company, reaching 191M monthly unique users, ranking #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle and #2 in Travel. Raptive is also the web's largest source of diverse-owned media, with 58% of all diverse spending flowing to their 500+ properties owned by multicultural creators and publishers, which reach more than 58M unique visitors every month.

A Raptive-commissioned Nielsen study found that audiences trust websites over social media, are more influenced by their recommendations, and feel more positive about creator content. Additionally, 77% of creator fans say they feel connected to brands featured on creator content and 58% of people aged 18-34 sometimes feel "a stronger connection to a creator you follow than to your real-life friends."

"Creators have a unique ability to establish emotional connections with audiences that are vital to driving lasting connections, but those connections can be challenging to quantify," said Arica McKinnon, Vice President, Commercial Growth and Strategy at Nielsen. "Nielsen's Brand Impact Solution can evaluate for marketer's creator-focused content across an array of channels, providing unparalleled insight into brand KPIs and content elements."

Marla Newman, EVP of Sales at Raptive, added, "Our creators deliver a powerful human connection on their websites, attracting passionate audiences. At Raptive, we're uniquely positioned to help advertisers tap into this power. I'm thrilled to showcase the research that highlights the unique value as well as the breadth and depth of our creator content on stage at the NewFronts this year. Advertisers will get to experience firsthand the talent of our incredible creators, who are building the brands of the future."

Raptive is a new kind of media company built for content creators, and home to one of the largest and most diverse audiences on the internet. Raptive combines its position as the world's largest ad management company with a comprehensive suite of monetization, audience and business solutions that enable creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator-first model has paid creators $2.5 billion to date and propelled Raptive to become a top 10 online media property globally and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle, and #2 in Travel. Raptive is a premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences. To learn more about Raptive's efforts to build a sustainable future for the internet, visit Raptive.com .

