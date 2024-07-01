Raptor Expands with Acquisition of PayK12

PayK12 Powers Easy Online Payments and Ticketing Capabilities for Schools

HOUSTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the U.S. leader in school safety software and solutions, announces the acquisition of PayK12, a prominent provider of online ticketing and payment solutions for K-12 schools and athletics. This addition reinforces Raptor's commitment to delivering comprehensive safety and administrative tools that extend the safety perimeter beyond the school campus.

PayK12's platform enables schools to securely process tickets and payments for various purposes, including athletic and special events, fees, camps, lunch programs and fundraising activities. With this acquisition, Raptor aims to simplify payment management for schools while ensuring the highest security and compliance standards.

The acquisition of PayK12 aligns with Raptor's mission of providing schools with innovative technologies that engage parents and the community while enhancing safety and efficiency. PayK12's expertise in digital event management and secure online payment processing complements Raptor's new VisitorSafe™ and EventSafe™ products, offering schools a seamless experience for managing safety protocols and administrative duties during free and paid large-scale events.

"Raptor is excited to welcome PayK12 to our growing portfolio of advanced school safety products," said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. "Combining PayK12's robust ticketing and payment platform with Raptor's market-leading visitor safety software supports the needs of our customers who are seeking to expand their campus safety perimeters to include school events of all sizes."

The acquisition of PayK12 highlights Raptor's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and enhancing operational efficiency. Through this integration, Raptor reinforces its position at the forefront of school safety, offering schools the resources to foster safer learning environments and to make events and extracurricular activities even more secure.

"We are excited to join Raptor Technologies," said TJ Markland, CEO of PayK12. "Together, we can offer schools a robust combination of safety and administrative solutions that empower educators, parents and administrators alike."

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and training services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

