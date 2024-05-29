Raptor Surpasses One Million Daily School Visitor Sign-Ins

Milestone Demonstrates Raptor's Reliability and Scalability for Safely Checking in School Visitors

HOUSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the U.S. leader in school safety software and solutions, announced today the achievement of a historic milestone, recording an average of more than one million school visitor sign-ins per day for the week of May 19, 2024. Raptor is the largest provider of school visitor management software in the United States, with over 43,000 schools utilizing Raptor.

Visitor management is a key first step in campus safety – confirming that visitors, contractors and volunteers are not registered sex offenders and keeping track of who is on campus at all times. Over the last week, Raptor identified an average of 162 sex offenders per day and between 500-600 special alerts, usually banned individuals or custody alerts, as well.

"Last week, Raptor recorded an average of one million visitors a day using the Raptor visitor management system to sign in, marking a significant achievement in our 22-year history of providing visitor solutions to schools," commented Nelson Lins, COO of Raptor Technologies. "Our record-setting performance highlights Raptor's capabilities and showcases the unwavering support of our user community."

This milestone underscores the reliability, scalability and accessibility of Raptor's sign-in system, even during peak usage times such as holidays and at the end of the school year.

"Raptor is an excellent system! It has greatly simplified and streamlined our process for allowing parents to visit and volunteer during school events," said Cinfonie Bayone, Jefferson Elementary School District (CA). "It's been a huge time-saver and has made managing end-of-year events much easier."

For stakeholders, partners and users of Raptor Technologies, this milestone is a clear indicator of the company's dedication to excellence. Raptor remains committed to its goal of delivering advanced technology solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of its global community.

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and training services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

