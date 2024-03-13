Raptor Technologies and Alertus Technologies Expand Partnership to Equip Schools with Wearable Panic Buttons

The advanced integration provides school staff with the full power of Raptor Alert™ from a single-click device

HOUSTON and BALTIMORE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies, the leading provider of school safety software, and Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced the integration of the wearable Alertus Wi-Fi Panic Button with Raptor Alert™, the most widely used panic button solution amongst U.S. K-12 schools.

Raptor Alert App and Alertus Wi-Fi Panic Button

The integration of the Alertus Wi-Fi Panic Button with Raptor Alert expedites emergency communication. With a single press, users can seamlessly initiate emergency alerts, activating the full capabilities of the Raptor Alert application instantly notifying emergency personnel and 911 agencies.

"Substitute teachers and temporary staff members play a vital role in our schools, but they may not be as familiar with safety protocols, procedures, and technology," said Chris Noell, chief product officer at Raptor Technologies. "The Alertus Wi-Fi Panic Button, combined with the features of the Raptor Alert application, empowers all staff with another way to initiate emergency responses, significantly enhancing overall school safety."

Utilizing the school's Wi-Fi infrastructure, the Alertus Wi-Fi Panic Button enables quick alert initiation during critical situations. Once an alert is initiated, the responding 911 dispatch is instantly notified, routing critical information about the emergency to first responders. Teachers and staff are also notified and can then utilize real-time group messaging and data sharing through the Raptor Alert application. Schools can configure the panic button to also initiate a one-step activation of existing mass notification solutions through Raptor Connect™, like strobe lights, intercoms or alarms.

"Every second counts in an emergency, and our top priority is empowering schools to get critical information to their entire community as quickly as possible," said Amanda Sassano, vice president of Global Channels and Business Development at Alertus Technologies. "By integrating our wearable panic button with the Raptor Alert system, we're providing an additional layer of protection that can minimize response times and ensure schools have the tools they need to respond to emergencies effectively."

This integration underscores Raptor Technologies' and Alertus' shared commitment to providing comprehensive safety solutions for educational institutions. Together, they strive to empower schools with the tools and technologies needed to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.

For more information about integrating Alertus Wi-Fi Panic Button with Raptor Alert, please visit https://raptortech.com/raptor-alert/.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

About Alertus

Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader in emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high-occupancy facilities. Since 2002, Alertus has engineered innovative solutions for emergency mass notification that unify and simplify the notification process for immediate, comprehensive coverage. Alertus provides solutions for in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification. Thousands of institutions and enterprise organizations worldwide trust and rely on Alertus to protect millions of people. To learn more, visit www.alertus.com.

