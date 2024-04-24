Raptor Technologies Expands Behavioral Threat Management Capabilities with Acquisition of SIGMA Threat Management Associates

Dr. Marisa Randazzo to Join Raptor to Lead Threat Assessment Services and Training

HOUSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the U.S. leader in school safety software, announced today an agreement with Ontic , a software provider delivering Connected Intelligence that unifies how security professionals manage physical threats, mitigate risks and strengthen businesses, for the strategic acquisition of SIGMA Threat Management Associates (SIGMA), a renowned leader in threat assessment and violence prevention services.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Raptor's commitment to providing comprehensive safety solutions for schools and communities. By incorporating SIGMA's expertise in threat assessment and violence prevention with StudentSafe, Raptor's cutting-edge threat management software, Raptor aims to further enhance its ability to safeguard students, staff and school environments.

"Raptor's mission is to empower schools to create safer environments for learning," said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. "Adding SIGMA Threat Assessment training to the Raptor portfolio of safety products and services is our next step in expanding our capabilities as we assist schools in embracing a broader perspective on safety for their students, staff and communities."

SIGMA brings decades of experience in threat assessment, behavioral threat management and violence prevention to Raptor. SIGMA threat assessment experts have worked with schools, businesses and organizations across the country to assess threats, develop prevention strategies and train stakeholders on threat awareness and response.

"We are excited to join Raptor to advance our shared mission of making schools safer," said Marisa Randazzo, Ph.D., co-founder of SIGMA. "By combining our expertise in threat assessment and violence prevention with Raptor's innovative software solutions, we can provide schools with comprehensive, proactive approaches to reducing threats."

As part of the acquisition, SIGMA will operate as part of Raptor Technologies, with Dr. Marisa Randazzo serving as Executive Director of Threat Assessment. Prior to joining Raptor, Dr. Randazzo served as Executive Director of Threat Management at Ontic and was the former Chief Research Psychologist with the U.S. Secret Service, where she served for over a decade. Additionally, she currently serves as the Director of Threat Assessment at Georgetown University.

"Ontic, Raptor and SIGMA all share the mission of keeping people safe," said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO and co-founder of Ontic. "We will continue to champion the threat assessment methodology and software for our corporate clients at Ontic. We look forward to seeing the impact SIGMA will have on school safety as they join a leader like Raptor."

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com .

About Ontic

Ontic makes software that corporate and government security professionals use to proactively manage threats, mitigate risks, and make businesses stronger. Built by security and software professionals, the Ontic Platform connects and unifies critical data, business processes, and collaborators in one place, consolidating security intelligence and operations. We call this Connected Intelligence. Ontic serves corporate security teams across key functions, including intelligence, investigations, GSOC, executive protection, and security operations.

For more information, please visit ontic.co or follow us on X or LinkedIn .

