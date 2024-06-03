Rare Earth Metals Market size is set to grow by USD 6.31 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for electronic appliances and personal equipment boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rare earth metals market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.59% during the forecast period.

Rare Earth Metals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.59% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6318 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key countries China, Vietnam, US, Japan, and India Key companies profiled Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL India Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., and Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Market Driver

Rare earth metals, a group of 17 chemically similar elements, are in high demand due to their use in aerospace, clean energy, electronics, and high-tech technologies. Countries like India, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Vietnam, and Malaysia are investing in their reserves, aiming to challenge China's dominance. New developments in North America and Africa are expanding resources. In June 2022, Lynas Rare Earths received a USD120m contract from the US DoD for a HRE separation facility, underscoring geopolitical significance. Prices of rare earth metals and oxides continue to rise in the renewable energy sector.

Market Challenges

Rare earth metals, essential for high-tech technologies and renewable energy, are primarily produced in the US and China . Concentrated mining sites and environmental concerns lead to price volatility and supply chain disruptions. Key metals like Neodymium, Praseodymium, and Yttrium are used in magnets, glass & ceramics, LED lamps, and phosphors. Production is scarce in other geographies, leading to reliance on imports and potential environmental issues like habitat destruction and water contamination.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Permanent magnets

1.2 Metal alloys

1.3 Catalysts

1.4 Polishing powder

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Light rare earth elements

2.2 Heavy rare earth elements

2.3 Other element type Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Permanent magnets- The Rare Earth Metals Market encompasses 17 chemically similar elements, including Terbium, Thulium, Dysprosium, Ytterbium, Yttrium, and Neodymium. These metals are essential for high-tech technologies, particularly in the production of permanent magnets using Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB). Major applications include aerospace, defense, wind turbines, batteries, catalyst systems, and electronics.

Companies like Solvay play a significant role in the supply chain. Rare earth metals are extracted from the Earth's crust, often leading to water contamination and habitat destruction. Geopolitical factors, such as China's dominance in NdFeB magnet production, add complexity to the market. These metals are used in various industries, including clean energy, glass & ceramics, and automotive, where they contribute to air contamination and auto-catalysts.

Some rare earth metals, like Terbium, Erbium, and Europium, are used in LED lamps and magnetic catches. Others, such as Dysprosium, Gadolinium, and Neodymium oxide, are crucial for military technologies and aerospace applications. Environmental impacts and the potential for substitutes are ongoing concerns for the Rare Earth Metals Market.

Research Analysis

The Rare Earth Metals market encompasses the production, trade, and application of 17 chemically similar elements, namely Neodymium, Praseodymium, Dysprosium, Terbium, Yttrium, and others including Cerium, Erbium, Europium, Lanthanum, Promethium, Samarium, and Gadolinium. These elements are primarily sourced from concentrated deposits in the Earth's crust and are essential components in various industries.

Notably, they are crucial for the manufacturing of rare-earth magnets, which are integral to catalyst systems and wind turbines. Rare earth metals are indispensable in numerous high-tech applications, including catalytic converters, rechargeable batteries, and high-performance alloys. The global market for these metals is expected to grow significantly due to increasing demand from the renewable energy sector and the expanding electric vehicle industry.

Market Research Overview

The Rare Earth Metals market encompasses a significant array of elements, including Neodymium, Europium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Terbium, Dysprosium, Erbium, Yttrium, and Scandium. These elements are crucial in various high-tech applications such as magnets, batteries, catalysts, and phosphors. The demand for these metals is on the rise due to the increasing use of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

China, as the world's largest producer, dominates the market, but efforts are being made to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies through the exploration and production of rare earth metals in other countries. The European Union, the United States, and Australia are among the leading explorers and producers. The market is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for high-tech applications and the efforts to diversify the supply chain.

