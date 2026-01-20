Rare Earths Americas Announces Closing of US$15 Million Private Raise and Appoints Brazilian Country Manager

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Earths Americas ("REA" or the "Company"), a critical minerals company advancing a portfolio of prospective heavy rare earth projects, today announced the successful closing of a US$15 million private raise to accelerate ongoing exploration at our flagship Georgia, U.S. Shiloh project and the appointment of a Country Manager for Brazil, strengthening the Company's financial position and in-country leadership as it advances its development of its U.S.–Brazil projects.

The US$15 million private raise provides additional capital to support the advancement of the Company's strategic initiatives across its U.S. and Brazilian rare earth portfolio. The financing strengthens REA's balance sheet, enhances its ability to execute on near- and medium-term priorities, and introduces new institutional investors aligned with the Company's long-term strategy.

The Company has appointed Francisco Tomazoni as Country Manager, Brazil, reinforcing REA's operational presence and leadership in a key jurisdiction. Most recently, Mr. Tomazoni served as Exploration Manager at Ero Copper Corp, where he led ongoing critical minerals exploration programs in Brazil. Based in Brazil, Mr. Tomazoni brings significant experience across mining operations, project development, regulatory engagement, and stakeholder management.

In this role, Mr. Tomazoni will oversee in-country activities, support technical and corporate initiatives, and lead engagement with government, community, and industry stakeholders as REA continues to advance its Brazilian portfolio.

"These milestones underline the strong foundation we are building across capital, leadership, and execution," said Donald Swartz, Chief Executive Officer of Rare Earths Americas. "With additional capital secured and expanded on-the-ground leadership in Brazil, REA is well positioned to continue advancing its portfolio in support of securing Western rare earth supply chains."

About Rare Earths Americas

Rare Earths Americas is a critical minerals company advancing a portfolio of high-grade, heavy rare earth assets in the United States and Brazil. Rare earths are essential for advanced U.S. industries including energy, defense, and robotics.

