Rare Shades 7 presented by 000 Media adds study of Porsche sports cars in unusual colors at an extraordinary venue during NYCxDESIGN Festival

Now in its seventh edition, 000's innovative Rare Shades event series explores Porsche through time, design, and the psychology of color—putting both newcomers to the marque and seasoned enthusiasts on equal footing as they consider its sports cars from a new perspective. "Rare Shades isn't a car show as you know them," said 000 Editor-in-Chief Pete Stout. "It's a study of Porsche's form language through the lens of one studio's remarkable impact in the world of color and trim. 000 launched Rare Shades in 2018 to highlight that history within a modern automotive landscape dominated by black, white, silver, and gray cars—not to mention our desire to see a wide array of unusual Porsche colors in one place."

Rare Shades 5 was hosted at Summit Skywalker Ranch in Marin County, while Rare Shades 6 took place at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. This year's venue in New York City will be an integral part of the Rare Shades 7 experience.

"Wildflower Studios was designed to enable storytelling at the highest level," said Adam Gordon, cofounder of Wildflower Studios. "Rare Shades 7 brings that vision into a new context—where design, light, and movement come together in a way that feels both unexpected and entirely natural for this space."

With more than 100 cars on display, Rare Shades 7 will allow attendees to sample an important element of 000's core ethos: exploring not just what happened at Porsche, but why.



Press photos of Wildflower Studios and previous Rare Shades events are available upon request.

Rare Shades 7

May 16, 2026, from 1pm to 6pm

Wildflower Studios, 35-15 19th Avenue, Queens, New York 11105

Tickets available at 000magazine.com/pages/rare-shades-nyc



About 000 Magazine: Founded in 2016, the magazine known as "Triple Zero" is an independent quarterly publication that explores Porsche through detailed storytelling, carefully considered layouts, exceptional photography, and rarely seen documents. Today, with customers in all 50 states and 65 countries around the globe, 000 also engages the Porsche community through its digital media platforms, winning motorsport programs, extraordinary events, strategic partnerships, and vehicle edits. Learn more at 000magazine.com

Contact: Mike Maravilla, [email protected]

SOURCE 000 Magazine