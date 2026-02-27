RARE SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 6, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Ultragenyx To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Ultragenyx between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc ("Ultragenyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RARE) and reminds investors of the April 6, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effects of setrusumab on patients with variable types of Osteogenesis Imperfecta ("OI"), while also minimizing risk that patients in Ultragenyx' Phase III Orbit study would fail to achieve a statistically significant reduction in annualized fracture rate ("AFR"), such that the second interim analysis could be performed and presented to the investing public; and (ii) in truth, Ultragenyx' optimism in the Phase III Orbit study's results and interim analysis benchmark were misplaced because Ultragenyx failed to convey the risk associated with basing such threshold figures on Phase II results that had no placebo control group for appropriate comparison and thus had not ruled out that the reduction in AFR from that study could merely be triggered by an increased standard of care and the placebo effect of being provided a novel treatment.

On July 9, 2025, Ultragenyx revealed that the Phase III Orbit study failed to achieve statistical significance for the second interim analysis and that Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies would now be "progressing toward final analysis."

On this news, the price of Ultragenyx stock fell more than 25%, according to the complaint.

Then, on December 29, 2025, Ultragenyx announced that both its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies had not "achieved statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively." Ultragenyx allegedly attributed the study failure to a "low fracture rate in the placebo group" of Orbit and a trend that fell shy of statistical significance in Cosmic.

On this news, the price of Ultragenyx stock fell more than 42%, according to the complaint.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Ultragenyx's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/RARE or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP