Rare Tiffany Lamps and Windows, Webb Perfumes, Antique Canes, Rare Rolex 'Big Red' Daytona Among Predicted Stars of Morphy's July 14-15 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction

DENVER, Pa., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The breathtaking colors and radiance of Tiffany Studios glassworks illuminate Morphy's central Pennsylvania gallery, where the company's July 14-15 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction will take place. Fifty-four exquisite lamps in some of the most desirable Tiffany patterns are currently on display. Among the many pedigreed examples is a Tiffany "Poppy" table lamp with a signed and numbered shade decorated with vivid red and pink-to-white poppies and green filigree leaves against an intense mottled blue background. Its prestigious line of provenance includes prior sale at Sotheby's. Estimate: $80,000-$100,000.

Lot of two leaded-glass windows attributed to Tiffany Studios. Window at left shows poplar trees bordering a stream, while window at right, measuring 41 x 80in., features rolling hills and meadows, and is similar to an example in Alastair Duncan's book 'Tiffany Windows.' Lot estimate $100,000-$250,000 William F. Cogswell (American, 1819-1903), life-size portrait of Abraham Lincoln, one of three replicas Cogswell made of the official White House portrait. This example was displayed at Albion Castle, an 1870 mansion in San Francisco, the city where Cogswell lived at the time of his death. Framed size: 108 x 72 x 5in. Estimate $100,000-$500,000

Extraordinarily rare, a Tiffany Studios "Clematis" table lamp is signed on the base that supports a signed leaded and stained-glass shade decorated with an intense mix of all-over blue, purple and pastel clematis blooms against a warm sunset background and blue/gray/purple trellis. Estimate: $80,000-$100,000

A rare buying opportunity presents itself in the form of two five-panel windows attributed to Tiffany Studios and depicting an undulating stream in the countryside. One of the windows shows stately poplar trees and lilies on both sides of the stream. The second window, executed in jewel-like hues of amethyst, sapphire blue and teal, resembles one that appears in Alastair Duncan's book Tiffany Windows.

"These two windows have been out of sight for forty or fifty years," said Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions. "They were located in a house in Philadelphia and have been in storage ever since being taken down in the 1970s." The duo could realize $100,000-$250,000 on auction day.

An extremely rare signed Tiffany Studios 12-inch (diameter) "Arrowhead Fern" jardinière displays a mosaic pattern inlaid with iridized green-blue Favrile damascene glass and is attributed to Clara Driscoll, one of the "Tiffany Girls." Estimate: $55,000-$65,000

A stunning collection of Webb cameo glass perfume bottles includes floral motifs in a wide range of colors as well as desirable avian forms. A light blue swan with dark blue beak is expected to reach $6,000-$8,000; while a rare white to yellow with yellow beak falcon head carved by Max Erlacher (Corning, NY) is estimated at $8,000-$15,000.

The fine-art offering consists of 26 European paintings and 100+ works by American artists. Leading the group is a historically important William F. Cogswell (American, 1819-1903) life-size portrait of Abraham Lincoln. It is one of three replicas of the official White House portrait of Lincoln that Cogswell created in 1864. The painting offered by Morphy's was displayed at Albion Castle in San Francisco, the city where Cogswell resided at the time of his death. Estimate: $100,000-$500,000

Fifty fine watches will be auctioned, including 18 outstanding Rolexes and other prized timepieces by Audemars Piguet, Vacheron Constantin, Franck Muller, and Invicta Lupah. A rare and iconic circa-1978 Rolex Oyster Cosmograph Floating "Big Red" Daytona with Oyster bracelet, Ref. 6263, boxed, is estimated at $100,000-$150,000.

A collection of 140 canes and walking sticks includes carved, chased, hammered and jeweled examples. Many include exotic materials and gold or silver trims. A circa-1851 "assassin's" walking stick cane has a slit in the bottom of the ferrule that hides the assassin's blade. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000.

Also featured: Amphora pottery, bronzes, the original 1903 plaster model for Remington's The Mountain Man, Asian art, jewelry, coins, napkin rings, and vintage holiday postcards.

