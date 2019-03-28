RareCyte introduces comprehensive CyteFinder II platform for fast, multiplexed imaging that enables multi-omic results for liquid biopsy and tissue analysis

SEATTLE, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RareCyte® announces the CyteFinder® II and CyteFinder II HT Instruments in conjunction with the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Atlanta, March 29 through April 3. These next generation CyteFinder Instruments expand on RareCyte's world class liquid biopsy platform to support tissue workflows. Both instruments perform rapid, whole slide imaging in seven fluorescence channels as well as brightfield for IF, IHC, and H&E samples and are designed for placement in clinical laboratories. Together, the CyteFinder II systems provide one platform for fast, multiplexed imaging with multi-omic results.

CyteFinder II offers researchers a new comprehensive digital pathology capability with a complete workflow in a single platform for imaging through cell retrieval of both liquid biopsy and tissue samples. The integrated CytePicker® Retrieval Module enables discovery research by providing image-guided cell retrieval for high depth sequencing. This RareCyte Pick-Seq™ workflow can be used for CTC mutational analysis, RNA-based TCR discovery, and differential expression analysis of tissue microenvironments.

CyteFinder II HT meets the demand of high-volume pathology and liquid biopsy labs with hands-free, rapid, whole slide scanning of up to 80 slides and a barcode-driven workflow for sample tracking. The machine learning driven workflow for rare cell detection and automated tissue finding make CyteFinder II HT ideal for clinical researchers performing either cellular or tissue-based multiplexed analysis.

RareCyte will be featuring CyteFinder II Instruments, the AccuCyte® Sample Preparation System, and the recently announced RarePlex™ CTC Developer Kit at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, booth 2442.

About RareCyte, Inc.

RareCyte offers next-generation tools and reagents for applications enabled by the analysis and capture of rare cells from blood and tissue including its foundational next generation liquid biopsy platform. The company has a long pedigree in developing advanced precision life science systems used in cutting-edge labs worldwide. Our customers perform innovative research, bring new therapeutics to market, and perform a wide-range of single cell applications in oncology, prenatal testing, and infectious disease. For more information about RareCyte, visit www.rarecyte.com.

