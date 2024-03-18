RareMed Solutions voted #1 in Patient Satisfaction in the US

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RareMed Solutions is proud to announce that it has again set the benchmark for patient satisfaction for the entire nation by earning the #1 spot in MMIT's nationwide Patient Satisfaction Survey. Team RareMed topped the chart by proudly delivering a 98–point Net Promoter Score (NPS), the company's highest-ever, on the fourth quarter 2023 independent assessment.

RareMed is proud to lead the patient support industry as a direct result of its unrelenting focus on elevating patient care. In the survey, based entirely on anonymous patient feedback, RareMed increased its score over last quarter and once again topped the list. As patient advocates, we are excited to continue to be a pioneer in maximizing the patient experience on behalf of all of those we serve.

"Nothing should stand in the way of patient care," stated RareMed Chairman & CEO Dr. Gordon Vanscoy. "The hardships patients with rare and complex conditions face every day should be met with care, empathy, and a relentless drive to break through every roadblock they face. At RareMed, our pursuit of elevating the patient experience is uncompromising, and it shows in the satisfaction of our patients, as well as that of our partners and team."

MMIT conducts their Patient Satisfaction Survey each quarter to analyze and recognize the performance of various specialty pharmacy service providers. The resultant data is compiled and presented to provide benchmarking data to the industry and to patients.

Other RareMed highlights include:

100% of surveyed RareMed patients were satisfied with their refill turnaround time.

91% of RareMed patients reported that they would be very unhappy if forced to switch specialty pharmacies.

unhappy if forced to switch specialty pharmacies. 98% of surveyed RareMed patients were satisfied with their telephone hold time.

87% of surveyed RareMed patients found the company's additional service offerings to be very valuable.

RareMed Solutions strives to provide the industry's highest level of care to its patients and partners, and cares deeply about its ability to affect the lives of those in need. RareMed participates in MMIT surveys quarterly to continuously gauge the satisfaction of patients.

About RareMed

RareMed Solutions is the nation's only concierge patient services provider, focused on rare and complex conditions. RareMed partners with biopharma to transform the lives of patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions by accelerating access to biomedical breakthroughs. RareMed offers case management, co-pay, coupon and financial assistance programs, reimbursement support, nursing support, healthcare professional education, patient adherence & education, and non-commercial pharmacy dispensing services to all 50 states, as well as custom-developed associated support technologies, from its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and bases in North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona.

The company has a breadth of experience developing, transitioning, and maintaining therapy-specific solutions that ensure unparalleled manufacturer & patient satisfaction. RareMed's undivided complex and rare disease focus, high caliber associates, fully dedicated teams, and sophisticated proprietary technology enable it to address the unique needs of complex and rare disease patients. RareMed was recently voted the #1 large employer to work for in the City of Pittsburgh according to Pittsburgh Business Times and is a finalist in USA Today's nationwide Top Workplaces program for 2024. Visit our website at www.RareMed.com.

About Net Promoter Score

The primary component of the MMIT Patient Satisfaction Survey is the Net Promoter Score (NPS). NPS is calculated by first asking patients how likely they would be to recommend a pharmacy to a friend or family member on a scale of 0-10. The percentage of patients that rate the pharmacy a 0-6, known as detractors, is subtracted from the percentage of patients that rate the pharmacy a 9 or 10, known as promoters, to create a score that ranges from –100 to 100. NPS is used by consumer facing companies to gauge consumer and brand loyalty.

SOURCE RareMed Solutions