RAREVIEW CAPITAL FOUNDER AND CIO NEIL AZOUS TO HEADLINE 2026 UNLV PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL MOCK TRADE COMPETITION

Institutional Investing Expertise Meets Professional Sports Strategy

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Azous, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Rareview Capital, will serve as a featured Subject Matter Expert at the 2026 UNLV Professional Football Mock Trade Competition, taking place March 7–8, 2026, at the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

Azous will address participants on Saturday, March 7, at 8:45 a.m., sharing insights into the core disciplines that underpin leadership across markets and professional sports, including:

Decision-making under uncertainty





Risk assessment and downside management





Strategic discipline in high-pressure environments





Executing decisively when constraints and trade-offs are real

"At their core, both investing and professional sports management are exercises in decision-making under uncertainty," said Azous. "As Rareview continues to evolve its wealth management offering, including opportunities within the sports ecosystem, the ability to manage risk and act decisively remains central to long-term success. This competition reflects those realities in a practical, high-pressure setting."

Through his participation, Azous brings a capital-markets perspective to the competition, reinforcing how Rareview Capital's investment and wealth management frameworks translate to leadership and decision-making in high-pressure environments.

About Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor specializing in goals based investment strategies. The firm's solutions are available through ETFs, sub-advisory and dual-contract arrangements, model portfolios, or direct client accounts. Rareview Capital is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, please visit www.rareviewcapital.com or contact the firm at 212-475-8664.

