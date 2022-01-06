RAREVIEW CAPITAL LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND INFLATION/DEFLATION ETF

The "FLATION" (FLTN) ETF seeks to provide investors protection from either an inflationary or deflationary environment. Tweet this

FLTN is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in inflation-protected Treasury securities (TIPS) or nominal US Treasury securities, depending upon the environment. Secondarily, the Fund will utilize various cash and derivative fixed income instruments to potentially capture changes in interest rates and the shape of the yield curve.

"With inflation at a 40-year high and expected to increase further, investors are rapidly losing their purchasing power," said Neil Azous, Founder & CIO at Rareview Capital. "That's why we're thrilled to be launching FLTN, an ETF that directly aims to address this seminal investment issue."

"We believe portfolio enhancements are necessary to protect purchasing power during periods of inflation and to provide ballast to stock holdings during periods of deflation, " Azous said. "Identifying the early vs. late stages of a Federal Reserve tightening cycle is essential for maximizing TIPS and nominal bond performance. Transitioning strategically between regimes can potentially increase returns over a passive fixed income product."

The Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF is now trading under the symbol "FLTN."

About Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor. We build goals-based investment management strategies that can be accessed through ETFs, sub-advisory/dual contract, model portfolios, or by opening an account directly with us.

Rareview Capital LLC is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, and can be reached at 212-475-8664. For additional information, please visit www.rareviewcapital.com.

Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer or recommendation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Further, none of the information and material in this communication is intended to constitute legal advice, tax advice, investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.rareviewcapital.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, market, municipal securities, high yield securities, credit, interest rate, call, tax, liquidity, leverage, anti-takeover measures, non-diversified, investment restrictions, operational, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund.

Yield Curve: A yield curve is a line that plots yields (interest rates) of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. The slope of the yield curve gives an idea of future interest rate changes and economic activity. Nominals: A nominal bond (also referred to as a conventional bond) is a bond which makes payments of a fixed amount, rather than a fixed real (inflation-adjusted) value. Most bonds are nominal, so the term is normally used only when contrasting nominal bonds with real-return bonds such, as Inflation-Linked Bonds or TIPS. TIPS are U.S. government bonds (specifically, Treasury securities) whose principal amount increases with inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index ("CPI") and are designed to protect investors from inflation risk.

Not insured by FDIC/NCUSIF or any federal government agency. No bank guarantee. Not a deposit. May lose value.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

