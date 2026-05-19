Rasa Legal Announces $1 Million Investment from NextLadder Ventures as Part of Recently Announced $5 Million Seed Round

Mission-driven fund backed by more than $1 billion supports Rasa's national impact expansion helping Americans clear eligible criminal records and connect to opportunity.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasa Legal, the legal technology company making it simple and affordable for eligible individuals to clear their criminal records, today announced that NextLadder Ventures has invested $1 million in the company as part of Rasa's previously announced $5 million late seed funding round.

NextLadder Ventures is a newly launched initiative backed by more than $1 billion in capital focused on advancing NavTech solutions that expand economic opportunity through personalized, technology-enabled support. The investment supports Rasa Legal's continued national expansion as the company scales its platform to help more Americans determine eligibility for criminal record expungement and sealing under state law.

Founded by attorney and access-to-justice advocate Noella Sudbury, Rasa Legal has helped more than 30,000 people access their criminal records and understand their eligibility options. The company has successfully cleared more than 5,000 records since launching its platform in 2022.

Ryan Rippel, CEO of NextLadder Ventures, said Rasa Legal aligned closely with the fund's mission to expand economic opportunity. "More than 20 million Americans are carrying a criminal record that is eligible to be expunged -- meaning according to the law the individual is eligible to have it removed and stop impacting their ability to get a job, find housing, and build a life," said Rippel. "Rasa Legal provides an affordable and easily accessible path to clear their record after serving their time. Research shows the massive gains in wages and opportunities that this clean slate can deliver both to low income people and to the economy. That's why we're proud to back their efforts to expand their reach across the country."

"We're incredibly excited to partner with a fund that is deeply aligned with our mission and vision for expanding access to opportunity," added Sudbury. "NextLadder understands that technology can play a transformative role in helping people navigate complex systems, remove barriers, and build better futures. Their support will help us scale our impact and reach more people across the country who deserve a second chance."

Rasa Legal currently provides criminal record sealing and expungement services in Pennsylvania, Utah, and Arizona, with plans for continued nationwide expansion.

About Rasa Legal

Rasa Legal is a mission-driven legal technology company dedicated to making the process of clearing a criminal record simple and affordable for everyone. Through innovative tools and a streamlined legal process, Rasa's lawyers provide criminal record sealing and expungement services in several states. For more information, or to check eligibility, visit rasa-legal.com.

About NextLadder Ventures

NextLadder Ventures is a time-bound venture with one goal: empower millions of Americans to reach their potential by 2040. Backed by over $1 billion in capital, the organization invests in breakthrough technologies that remove barriers to economic success and put people in control of their futures. NextLadder Ventures is trailblazing a new market for tech-enabled Navigation Technology tools that help people access the resources they need to navigate pivotal moments — offering flexible, risk-tolerant capital to entrepreneurs building these transformative tools today, while creating a pipeline of tech, talent, and capital for the long run.

SOURCE Rasa Legal