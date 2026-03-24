Rasa Legal Appoints Former LegalZoom President Frank Monestere to Board as It Expands Nationwide

Industry veteran joins board as company accelerates efforts to expand access to justice through technology

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasa Legal, a mission-driven legal technology company making it simple and affordable for eligible people to clear their criminal records, today announced that Frank Monestere has joined its Board of Directors.

Monestere previously served as President and COO of LegalZoom, where he helped scale the company's legal services platform into a national leader serving millions of customers. At Rasa Legal, he will advise on scaling operations and technology as the company expands nationwide.

Founded by attorney and access-to-justice advocate Noella Sudbury, Rasa Legal has helped more than 26,000 people learn what is on their criminal record and determine eligibility for sealing and expungement under state law. To date, over 5,000 records have been successfully cleared since the platform launched in late 2022.

"Rasa Legal is a true access to justice company, addressing one of the most overlooked barriers to economic opportunity in America," said Monestere. "What impressed me most is how thoughtfully the company is using technology to simplify a complex legal process. I'm excited to help scale this model nationally while ensuring operational efficiency."

"Frank helped build one of the most recognizable and scalable legal services companies in the country," said Sudbury. "His experience navigating rapid growth will be invaluable as we expand Rasa's platform and impact across America."

Monestere joins a growing group of Rasa Legal team members who previously held leadership roles at LegalZoom, including Athens McLaughlin III, who served as Senior Director of Sales, Cheyenne Gabourel-Moseley, former Director of Operations for LegalZoom Legal Services, and Chase Hertel, a Principal on the company's Attorney Services team.

1 in 3 Americans have criminal records, which can create barriers to employment, housing, and education, even when individuals are legally eligible for clearance. Rasa's platform leverages technology to make the process faster, simpler, and more affordable, enabling more people to leave their past behind and build a new life.

About Rasa Legal

Rasa Legal is a mission-driven legal technology company dedicated to making the process of clearing a criminal record simple and affordable for everyone. Through innovative tools and a streamlined legal process, Rasa's lawyers provide criminal record sealing and expungement services in Pennsylvania, Utah, and Arizona. For more information, or to check eligibility, visit rasa-legal.com.

SOURCE Rasa Legal