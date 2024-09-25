RASi Announces the addition of Prep & Files Services to CTAComply™

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Agent Solutions, Inc. (RASi), A Lexitas Company, has announced the expansion of their CTAComply™ BOI-reporting platform to include a managed Prep & File Services. CTAComply™ is a highly-secure compliance management platform that enables companies to comply with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) reporting requirements. The Prep & File Service provides clients with a dedicated RASi team to handle their entity reporting needs by preparing and filing BOI Reports. RASi recognizes the unique demands of high-volume filings and offers this managed solution for legacy CTA entities formed before January 1, 2024, as well as those formed this year.

"As we continued to monitor the CTA ruling updates and the limited awareness around the requirements, we wanted to offer a variety of BOI Reporting solutions for our clients. Our Prep & File Service handles the entire submission process on behalf of our clients, providing clients peace of mind with confirmation upon completion. This allows businesses to redirect their focus towards their core activities, knowing their compliance needs are expertly managed," said Adam Saldana, Vice President of Fulfillment Services.

RASi is a professional registered agent service company that provides the best value for corporate and registered agent services through innovative technologies, competitive pricing, and quality service. With offices in all 50 States, DC, and international jurisdictions, RASi represents thousands of companies across the nation. For more information visit https://www.rasi.com/.

SOURCE Lexitas