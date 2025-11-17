Rasmussen University Announces New Corporate Alliance with Hilton Grand Vacations

Alliance provides eligible HGV team members with up to 100% tuition and fees savings for select online programs

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced a new corporate alliance with Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV), a leading global vacation ownership company with more than 22,000 team members worldwide. Through HGV's Tuition Assistance program and Rasmussen University's Professional Achievement Grant1, eligible HGV team members can take advantage of significant educational savings — including up to 100% coverage of tuition and fees for select online Business, Technology, and Design programs.

In addition, HGV team members enrolling in other qualified Rasmussen University programs may be eligible to receive up to a 20% tuition reduction through the Corporate Alliance Grant2, which is designed to make education more accessible and affordable for working professionals at all levels.

"This alliance with Hilton Grand Vacations is a great example of how education and industry can come together to create meaningful opportunities for career growth," said Morgan Meyer Jensen, vice president of business and clinical development at Rasmussen University. "With our physical campus in Orlando, we're excited to offer local support to HGV team members as they grow their skills and pursue their career goals—with little or no out-of-pocket expense."

Rasmussen University's Business, Design, and Technology programs are built to help working adults advance their skills and careers through flexible, career-focused education. The fully online programs are designed with industry input and provide learners the opportunity to:

Learn by doing and manage their pace through Empowered Learning® online courses





Prepare for industry certifications that can strengthen their professional credentials





Benefit from curriculum developed by industry professionals with real-world expertise





Save time and money through Knowledge Credit® options for prior learning and experience

"At Hilton Grand Vacations, we are deeply committed to helping our team members grow—both personally and professionally," said Scott Leopardi, senior director, Learning & Development at Hilton Grand Vacations. "Partnering with Rasmussen University allows us to remove one of the biggest barriers to continuing education—cost—while offering flexible, high-quality programs that align with career pathways in management, IT, and beyond. It's been exciting to see so much interest from our team members in just the first week of this alliance, and we're confident it will strengthen both employee development and retention across our organization."

With this alliance, Rasmussen University continues to expand its network of employer alliances that help organizations strengthen their workforce while providing team members with the opportunity to advance their education on their terms. Through fully online programs, flexible scheduling, and career-focused curriculum, Rasmussen University is uniquely positioned to support HGV's commitment to investing in its people.

Eligible Hilton Grand Vacations team members can learn more by visiting Rasmussen.edu/hgv or connecting with a Rasmussen University admissions representative.

1 Terms and conditions apply. 100% coverage is subject to employer policies and the student meeting all terms and conditions of the Rasmussen University Professional Achievement Grant Program and Hilton Grand Vacation's Tuition Assistance policies. Availability varies by state and campus. Federal, local and state taxes may apply.

2 For full terms and conditions for the Corporate Alliance Grant, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/tuition / In order to qualify for the grant, all admission requirements must be completed, and enrolling students must provide proof of eligibility by submitting proof of employment. Students cannot receive both corporate and military grants.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission—an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org)—is committed to enriching our communities by providing innovative, career-ready higher learning and outstanding healthcare education. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 20 campuses across the country across eight areas of study. Since 1900, Rasmussen has been creating opportunities, transforming lives, and strengthening communities through person-centered career-focused education. In 2025, the University proudly celebrates 125 years of empowering students to achieve their goals and make a lasting impact. Rasmussen University is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). Learn more at www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

