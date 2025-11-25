Rasmussen University Launches Radiologic Technology Program at its Central Pasco Campus

Offering to help meet the growing need for skilled Radiologic Technologists in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced the launch of a Radiologic Technology Associate's degree program at its Central Pasco, Fla. campus. Enrollment is now underway with classes beginning in January 2026.

Already offered at Rasmussen's Ocala and Fort Myers campuses, the launch of the Radiologic Technology program at the University's Central Pasco campus in Odessa, Fla. brings this in-demand healthcare program closer to Tampa Bay-area students and supports the growing need for qualified radiologic technologists across the region's hospitals, clinics and imaging centers.

"We're excited to bring our Radiologic Technology degree program to Central Pasco," said Linda Kennedy, associate vice president, School of Health Sciences. "This launch directly responds to what we're hearing from local healthcare employers—they need more trained radiologic technologists. It's an important step in supporting Tampa Bay's healthcare system while opening new career pathways for students in the community."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of radiologic and MRI technologists is projected to grow 5% from 2024 to 2034, faster than the average for all occupations. With an aging population and increasing demand for diagnostic imaging, the need for trained radiologic technologists in Florida and nationwide continues to grow.

About Rasmussen's Radiologic Technology Program

In as few as 24 months1, students can earn an associate's degree in radiologic technology and gain proficiency in diagnostic imaging, medical terminology, physiology, and radiation safety. The program combines online coursework with on-campus lab experiences and diverse clinical practicum settings to ensure graduates are confident in-patient care and technical skills.

Rasmussen also offers self-directed assessments for select courses, allowing students to demonstrate prior knowledge, save time, and reduce tuition costs through online, interactive assessments supported with prep materials and peer tutoring.

Graduates are eligible to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT)2 certification exam, a key credential for professional practice.

The Radiologic Technology Associate's degree program at Rasmussen University's Central Pasco campus is seeking programmatic accreditation through the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT).

For more information about the Rasmussen University Radiologic Associate's degree program, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/health-sciences/radiologic-technology/.

1Completion time is dependent on the number of courses completed each term.

2ARRT is a registered trademark of American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, 1255 Northland Drive St. Paul, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES 55120

