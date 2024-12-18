RATE AND CHICAGO WHITE SOX ANNOUNCE REBRAND OF BALLPARK, INTRODUCING 'RATE FIELD'

Chicago's Historic Ballpark Gets a Fresh Look as Guaranteed Rate Transitions to Rate, Emphasizing Innovation and Simplicity in Financial Services

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformation of Guaranteed Rate Field is officially underway, as the home of the Chicago White Sox adopts a new name beginning today: Rate Field. This change follows the rebrand of Guaranteed Rate to Rate , a move designed to streamline the customer experience and solidify the company's fintech leadership.

"We recently changed our company name from Guaranteed Rate to Rate to make it easier for customers to contact us to help them with their home-buying needs," said Rate CEO Victor Ciardelli. "We are now changing the name of this iconic ballpark to Rate Field. Jerry Reinsdorf and his team have been nothing but amazing to us in this process. We couldn't be happier with our partnership with the Chicago White Sox in this transformation. We are thrilled to showcase our new name on this legendary ballpark for the best fans in baseball in the greatest city in the world."

A Bold Step in a Long-Standing Partnership: The new signage at Rate Field marks the latest evolution in a partnership that began in 2016 when Guaranteed Rate secured naming rights for the ballpark. The 13-year naming rights agreement solidified the company's ties to Chicago and its sports community.

With the rebrand to Rate, this new signage represents more than a name change—it underscores the company's commitment to innovation, simplicity, and progress in the financial industry.

A Storied Sports Home, Reimagined: Opening to White Sox fans in 1991, the ballpark is a beloved entertainment destination on the city's South Side. The renaming to Rate Field reflects both the company's modern evolution and its deep roots in the community.

"Rate has long been a valued naming rights partner, sharing the White Sox passion for the Chicago community and sports fans near and far," explains Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. "Like the White Sox, Rate is rooted in Chicago and committed to providing elite service to its customers. We look forward to welcoming fans to Rate Field to enjoy our ballpark experience, creating lasting memories for fans for years to come."

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more.

