Rate CEO Victor Ciardelli Announces Appointment of Top Mortgage Executive and Coach Daniel Manginelli to Lead In-House Sales Coaching Platform

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, a leading financial services provider in the mortgage industry, and the company's CEO, Victor Ciardelli, proudly announce the addition of Daniel Manginelli to lead its nationwide executive sales coaching program. Manginelli will lead the newly launched Success Coaching Solutions within the Rate platform, which is designed to enhance productivity and drive significant growth for Rate's sales teams.

Success Coaching Solutions is a tailored coaching program aimed at mortgage professionals seeking to maximize their potential and achieve exceptional results. The program offers bi-weekly coaching sessions, a performance tracking dashboard, and senior leader insights, empowering participants to increase productivity and drive tangible outcomes.

"There's no industry player bolder than Rate in our commitment to empowering our loan officers to help customers in communities nationwide to achieve home ownership and build generational wealth," said Ciardelli. "With that, we hold back nothing in providing our professionals with world-class training and ensuring that our unmatched tech and tools are at the heart of that. No one is better armed to launch and deliver on this commitment than Dan. We are thrilled to welcome him to the helm of this mission-critical program."

Manginelli, author of "SHAKE IT UP! Big Dreams and Bold Choices On The Road To Success" and "Wake Up! Jumpstart The Life You've Always Had In Mind," brings over 35 years of experience in the mortgage industry. As the founder/owner of the Manginelli Group, he has coached and mentored thousands of salespeople nationwide. His extensive background includes roles as a salesperson, branch manager, district manager, regional manager, president, and owner.

"I believe the best coaches and mentors have lived what they coach. With over three decades in sales, I have built a career on growth and achieving at the highest level. My goal at Rate is to integrate technology into the coaching platform, ensuring accountability and leveraging Rate's tools to their highest and best use. We aim to double each sales individual's growth within twelve months," said Manginelli.

This initiative will make Rate one of the only top 10 mortgage companies to integrate technology with in-house coaching accountability. Success Coaching Solutions is designed for producers who want to get organized, accelerate their business, and implement techniques to double or even triple their current production.

For more information about Success Coaching Solutions and the program at Rate, please contact [email protected].

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

SOURCE Rate