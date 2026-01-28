Rate Insurance Earns 2025 Agent For The Future™ Digital Innovator Award

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Agent for the Future Award , Digital Innovator for 2025, presented by Liberty Mutual, Safeco Insurance and State Auto.

The Digital Innovator award recognizes forward-thinking and innovative insurance agents who are embracing the most cutting-edge tools and tactics. Agencies in this category are prioritizing technology and building solutions that improve customer experience and employee satisfaction, such as strategic implementations of AI tools to address agency pain points. Rate Insurance was selected for its continued investment in technology, automation and data-driven solutions that streamline the insurance journey.

The 2025 recognition marks Rate Insurance's second Agent for the Future Awards honor, following its Agent for the Future, Overall Agency win in 2023. Earning major category recognition twice in such a short time frame is an uncommon distinction that highlights the company's sustained, technology-first focus.

"Technology is central to how we serve our customers and support our teams," said Jeff Wingate, President of Rate Insurance. "This recognition reflects our focus on building practical, connected tools that help our agents work efficiently and help customers get the coverage they need without unnecessary complexity. We will keep investing in automation and AI where it makes sense so our team can spend more time on guidance, education and long-term relationships."

Rate Insurance's fully remote team serves customers in all 50 states through RateConnect, a customized Salesforce platform that unifies quoting, customer data, communication tools, and marketing automation, with direct API connections to leading carriers and AI interaction summaries for personalized outreach. Next, Rate Insurance plans to add AI features including automated call auditing, customer sentiment analysis, and real-time coaching to strengthen the quote-to-bind experience and provide agents with actionable insights throughout the customer journey.

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from over 5k Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance.

© Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Texas).

SOURCE Rate Insurance