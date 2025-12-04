Rate Insurance Named Top 50 Personal Lines Agency by Insurance Journal

Third consecutive year on the list reflects continued growth, strong customer service, and digital-forward strategy

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, has been named to Insurance Journal's prestigious list of Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies. The company ranks #40 on the 2025 list, which is based on total 2024 personal lines P/C revenue.

This is the third consecutive year Rate Insurance has been included on the list, which highlights independent agencies and brokerages that demonstrated strong performance in the personal lines segment. The list is based solely on 2024 revenue submitted for Insurance Journal's broader Top 100 P/C Independent Agencies report.

"Our team has worked hard to build trusted relationships with customers and deliver outstanding service at scale," said Jeff Wingate, President of Rate Insurance. "Being recognized again and moving up the list is a testament to the impact we're making in a competitive market through digital innovation, personalized support, in the hands of a rapidly growing team."

The ranking reflects Rate Insurance's continued momentum and commitment to growth in a dynamic insurance environment. The 2025 Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list spans a wide range of agency sizes and markets, showcasing leaders from across the U.S.

View the full list in Insurance Journal: https://www.insurancejournal.com/

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from over 5k Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance.

© Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Texas).

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Rate Insurance