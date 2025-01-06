Rate Insurance Named a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency for 2024 by Insurance Journal

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate Insurance, LLC, one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, today announced its recognition as one of the Insurance Journal's Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies for 2024. This marks the second consecutive year that Rate Insurance has earned a spot on the list, rising the ranks by five places since 2023.

Unlike many industry peers who rely on mergers and acquisitions to expand, Rate Insurance's growth has been entirely organic. Over the past year, the company has focused on strategic investments in its commercial insurance team and has successfully expanded into niche markets, all while growing and servicing its 70,000+ personal line customers.

"It's an honor to rank in Insurance Journal's Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies program," said Jeff Wingate, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance at Rate Insurance. "This second consecutive win reflects our team's dedication to providing tailored insurance products and personalized support. Our consistent rise in the rankings underscores the impact of our organic growth, and we thank our clients and partners for their continued confidence in our work."

The 2024 Personal Lines Leaders are taken from Insurance Journal's Top 100 Property/Casualty Independent Agencies. This list utilizes only the 2023 personal lines property/casualty revenue numbers of the independent agencies and brokerages that submitted data to the Top 100 agencies report.

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from 2.5k+ Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance.

SOURCE Rate Insurance