Rate Insurance Rises in Rank to #92 as a Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency for 2024 by Insurance Journal

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate Insurance, LLC, one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, has been ranked #92 on the Insurance Journal Top 100 P&C Agencies list for 2024, climbing from last year's #99 ranking. This recognition highlights the company's rapid organic growth and success in the insurance market.

"Our inclusion in the Insurance Journal Top 100 list for the second consecutive year is a tribute to our dedicated team," said Jeff Wingage, EVP and Head of Insurance at Rate Insurance. "Our commitment to outstanding customer service, innovative technology, and strong carrier partnerships has propelled our success. We are excited about our continued growth and the opportunities ahead."

The Insurance Journal Top 100 Agencies list is an annual ranking that acknowledges the most successful and innovative insurance agencies across the United States. The selection process involves evaluating independent agencies based on revenue and includes agencies specializing in the retail insurance market.

Rate Insurance has established a solid reputation in the industry, with a 4.9-star rating on Google and over 1,500 5-star reviews. The company is poised for continued growth by enhancing its fintech offerings while maintaining a high standard of customer service year over year.

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance .

© Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York and Texas).

*98% Customer Satisfaction: Date Source: Rate Insurance Client Satisfaction Surveys (Averaged 21-23)

