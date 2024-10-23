Rate Launches "Rate Intelligence" to Transform the Mortgage Experience

Revolutionary AI Brings Speed, Simplicity, and Certainty to Homebuyers and Loan Officers

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage innovation, today unveiled Rate Intelligence, an AI platform designed to revolutionize the mortgage experience.

Rate Intelligence introduces unparalleled efficiency and speed by automating crucial steps like income verification and underwriting. By instantly processing borrowers' income documents, it calculates income and provides real-time automated underwriting approvals. This reduces the need for Loan Officers and underwriters to calculate manually, minimizing errors and accelerating the customer approval process.

By leveraging AI and intelligent automation, Rate Intelligence transforms the mortgage experience for homebuyers and industry professionals alike.

Automated Income and Asset Verification : The platform reads and extracts data from various direct source providers and borrower-supplied documentation like W2s, paychecks, and bank statements. It then validates income and assets according to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guidelines, ensuring quick and accurate approvals without manual intervention.

: The platform reads and extracts data from various direct source providers and borrower-supplied documentation like W2s, paychecks, and bank statements. It then validates income and assets according to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guidelines, ensuring quick and accurate approvals without manual intervention. Real-Time Underwriting Approvals : Leveraging advanced AI, Rate Intelligence runs instant underwriting checks, eliminating process bottlenecks that historically took weeks. By validating income conditions automatically, approvals can happen in just minutes, providing borrowers with an edge in today's fast-paced market.

: Leveraging advanced AI, Rate Intelligence runs instant underwriting checks, eliminating process bottlenecks that historically took weeks. By validating income conditions automatically, approvals can happen in just minutes, providing borrowers with an edge in today's fast-paced market. Increased Efficiency : Rate Intelligence streamlines the entire mortgage process by automating key tasks that typically require multiple roles, such as underwriting and income verification. This reduces human error and frees up Loan Officers to focus on providing personalized guidance to clients, helping them secure the best loan options.

: Rate Intelligence streamlines the entire mortgage process by automating key tasks that typically require multiple roles, such as underwriting and income verification. This reduces human error and frees up Loan Officers to focus on providing personalized guidance to clients, helping them secure the best loan options. Significant Cost Savings : By automating crucial parts of the mortgage process, Rate Intelligence delivers an average savings of $900 to $1,200 per loan.

: By automating crucial parts of the mortgage process, Rate Intelligence delivers an average savings of to per loan. Industry-Leading Accuracy: Rate Intelligence achieves unprecedented accuracy, providing lenders with certainty that approved loans will not face costly buyback demands due to underwriting mistakes.

"AI is changing the game across industries, and Rate Intelligence is our leap forward in bringing those benefits to homebuyers," said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. "We're not just making things faster—we're delivering a simpler, more dependable process that gives homebuyers confidence at every step."

Rate Intelligence has been powering Rate's mortgage operations for the past two years, during which time it has helped fund $15.5 billion across more than 40,000 loans. During this period, Rate has worked closely with operational leaders, loan officers, and sales professionals to fine-tune the platform based on real-time feedback, ensuring the technology is as intuitive and seamless as possible for both consumers and industry professionals.

Rate has invested more than $100 million in technical development and in strategic AI partnerships to deliver this groundbreaking mortgage technology. The company's partnership with Gateless Inc. has played a key role in driving the platform's smart underwriting features, while Prajna Inc. powers transformative Generative AI Solutions across the enterprise, including internal operations efficiency gains and multilingual customer support for servicing. These collaborations ensure Rate Intelligence delivers the speed and precision that Rate customers expect.

Beyond being fast and accurate, Rate Intelligence brings complete transparency to the mortgage process. Offering borrowers real-time insights and control over each step alleviates the stress of waiting for loan approval. It keeps customers informed and confident throughout one of life's most complex processes.

By combining deep industry expertise with advanced AI, Rate Intelligence is redefining what's possible in home financing, delivering a faster, more transparent, and trustworthy process. Ciardelli added, "The future of homeownership is here, and it's powered by Rate Intelligence. We're setting a new industry standard that prioritizes our customers' peace of mind, ensuring their journey to homeownership is smooth and stress-free."

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit [rate.com](https://www.rate.com) for more information.

About Gateless

Gateless is a mortgage technology company on a mission to transform the lending experience. The company's intelligent automation platform automates key processes and decisions using artificial intelligence, enabling lenders to streamline operations, reduce costs, and deliver a faster, more efficient lending experience for borrowers. Gateless is committed to empowering lenders with the right technology to solve real problems and drive meaningful change in the mortgage industry. For more information visit www.gateless.com and follow us on social media at LinkedIn .

About Prajna

Prajna specializes in delivering efficiency gains and disrupting financial enterprises through generative AI solutions. Its mission is to help banks, lenders, insurers and other firms leverage the latest AI breakthroughs in a secure, compliant manner to drive business value. Founded in 2023, Prajna is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at https://www.prajna.ai/

