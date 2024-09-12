rater8 Introduces Easy-to-Use Employee Satisfaction Surveys to Tackle Burnout and Boost Morale in Healthcare Organizations

Pulse Surveys to Help Healthcare Organizations Improve Employee Retention, Manage Burnout, Break Down Silos, and Enhance Workplace Culture With Granular Insights and Extensive Benchmarking Data

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rater8 , a leading provider of reputation management and patient experience solutions in the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of its employee satisfaction surveys to help healthcare organizations measure and improve employee satisfaction.

"rater8's employee satisfaction surveys are an important tool for you to connect with your staff, build loyalty, and demonstrate that you're listening to what they're saying by enacting changes within your organization to improve the culture," said Ron Chorzewski, CEO of Agility Orthopedics .

With the healthcare industry facing challenges in retaining talent and ensuring workforce well-being, rater8's employee satisfaction surveys aim to help healthcare leaders gather valuable feedback from their employees, identify areas for improvement, and put data-driven strategies in action to enhance workplace satisfaction. By breaking down silos and getting more granular, organizations can gain deeper insights into employee experiences across all departments and teams.

"Employee satisfaction is a critical factor in the success of healthcare organizations," said Evan Steele, founder and CEO, rater8. "These surveys provide actionable insights that empower healthcare leaders to create a supportive and positive work environment. Unparalleled benchmarking capabilities and rater8's database grant practices the power to easily identify challenges or problem areas by comparing their scores to those of similar organizations by geographic location, specialty, and more."

The employee satisfaction surveys complement rater8's existing suite of patient survey and reputation management solutions, providing healthcare organizations with a holistic approach to managing both patient and employee satisfaction.

"By addressing employee satisfaction, healthcare organizations have the opportunity to both reduce turnover and improve patient care and operational efficiency," added Steele. "These surveys were created for healthcare organizations looking to create a thriving and sustainable workforce."

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting healthcare organizations, rater8 will host a panel webinar on September 25, 2024, at 2:30 PM ET. The panel will feature industry experts including Ron Chorzewski, CEO of Agility Orthopedics; Angela Stevenson, CEO of Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center; and Amberly Byington, physical therapist at Prairie Orthopaedic & Plastic Surgery. They will discuss strategies to overcome challenges related to burnout, staffing, recruitment, and retention, offering valuable insights on how to run a thriving practice. For more details and to register, please visit https://rater8.com/how-to-run-a-thriving-practice-webinar/ .

