Ratio Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Agreement with PharmaLogic for FAP-Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals

BOSTON and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), an emerging pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, today announced an expanded manufacturing agreement with PharmaLogic, a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in radiopharmaceutical production and distribution. The collaboration aims to significantly accelerate the development and commercialization of Ratio's pipeline of next-generation radiotherapies, representing a critical component in advancing Ratio's fibroblast activation protein-alpha (FAP)-targeted radiotherapeutic candidate.

"We are excited to partner with PharmaLogic, an industry-leading CDMO with over 15 years of experience in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain solutions," said Dr. Matthias Friebe, Chief Technology Officer of Ratio. "With advanced facilities, substantial capacity, and an impressive track record of quality and compliance, PharmaLogic has demonstrated their ability to reliably produce highly complex radiopharmaceutical products. Their expertise in sophisticated technologies such as accelerated radiochemistry and automation will ensure efficient, scalable production of our novel pipeline therapies to meet future commercial demands. This collaboration represents a major step towards Ratio Therapeutics' mission of discovering and rapidly transitioning innovative radiopharmaceuticals to the clinic, aiming to transform treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes."

"We are honored to collaborate with Ratio Therapeutics and support their pipeline of precision-targeted radiotherapies," said D. Scott Holbrook, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager at PharmaLogic. "Ratio is at the forefront of developing radiopharmaceutical solutions that have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes. By leveraging our combined expertise and manufacturing capabilities, we aim to make these cutting-edge therapies readily available to patients in need."

Ratio, in collaboration with Lantheus and PharmaLogic, is currently conducting a Phase I trial evaluating the efficacy of a novel FAP-targeted imaging biomarker, copper-64[Cu-64]-labeled LNTH-1363S (formerly RTX-1363S) for PET imaging in adult healthy volunteers. The company also recently announced a $50M Series B financing which will significantly drive the clinical advancement of Ratio's first FAP-targeted therapeutic candidate into clinical trials this year.

About PharmaLogic

PharmaLogic is a world-class contract development and manufacturing company specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other malignancies. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery, through manufacturing and commercialization. The company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: radiopharmacy.com

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company on a mission to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals that will transform treatment paradigms for solid tumors. The company's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of tunable radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging. This tunability enables pharmacokinetic modulation to enhance tumor loading of radioactivity and improve the therapeutic index. Headquartered in Boston with integrated laboratories supporting internal discovery efforts, Ratio employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts possessing extensive experience in radiopharmaceutical research and development. The company is currently advancing its lead FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, with plans to initiate clinical trials in late 2024.

