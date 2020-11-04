Raul Clavarino's new book Te Escuché En Mi Corazón...an evoking memoir of the author's youthful moments and yearnings that defined his life and being

Raul Clavarino said this about his book: "Year 1977, the summer in Ica. It all started loaded with strong and pleasant emotions, and to be honest, these satisfied my adolescent ego a lot. At seventeen years old and the last three in boarding school, I just wanted to live fully.

Until then I always had an engine that propelled me forward, seeking to achieve that precious thing I wanted. But when I believed I was about to achieve it, I would walk away. I thought I should do better, and I planned that; and of course, I did not count on the fate that caused unexpected turns.

But thanks to these, today I have a story to tell that without the slightest doubt will capture your own imagination, so I invite you to join me and live it again. The result was worth it."

Published by Page Publishing, Raul Clavarino's new book Te Escuché En Mi Corazón...shares the author's enthralling circumstances in life that gave purpose and wisdom to his heart and mind.

Consumers who wish to delve into the profound happenstances in the author's life and relive them with intrigue can purchase Te Escuché En Mi Corazón...in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

