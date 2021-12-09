Rauniel Argüelles Sánchez's new book "Una Gota de mi Manantial" is a meaningful poetry collection on life, love, peace that promotes positivity

Argüelles Sánchez shares, "My first collection of poems loaded with love, peace and maximum positive energy. A collection of poems to love, laugh, remember and reflect on our steps in life. A beautiful way to express myself in my second literary work. It is my modern poetry like two friends shaking hands, hope at the end of the tunnel, feelings and reflection in the same cloud. I shake my heart and that cry that I did not contain."

Published by Page Publishing, Rauniel Argüelles Sánchez's comforting collection is a reminder to slow down and just appreciate the present. It encourages readers to maintain a positive outlook in life and to find fulfillment even in the mundane.

This short opus will make a delightful gift for loved-ones.

Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Una Gota de mi Manantial" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705899/Rauniel_Arguelles_Sanchez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing