Rauniel Argüelles Sánchez's new book "Una Gota de mi Manantial" is a meaningful poetry collection on life, love, peace that promotes positivity
Recent release "Una Gota de mi Manantial" from Page Publishing author Rauniel Argüelles Sánchez is a heartfelt compilation of beautiful poems created to uplift the mood of the readers
Dec 09, 2021, 06:00 ET
PORT RICHEY, Florida, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Rauniel Argüelles Sánchez, a graduate of Accounting and Finance from University of Havana, a creative artist who aims to elevate human values, has completed his new book "Una Gota de mi Manantial": a light-hearted volume that feels like spring. Each poem is a reflection on the sweetness of life and love; just like spring, this poetry work exudes that vibrant, light, and optimistic energy. Furthermore, this is the kind of book that keeps the readers inspired and makes them fall in love with new beginnings.
Argüelles Sánchez shares, "My first collection of poems loaded with love, peace and maximum positive energy. A collection of poems to love, laugh, remember and reflect on our steps in life. A beautiful way to express myself in my second literary work. It is my modern poetry like two friends shaking hands, hope at the end of the tunnel, feelings and reflection in the same cloud. I shake my heart and that cry that I did not contain."
Published by Page Publishing, Rauniel Argüelles Sánchez's comforting collection is a reminder to slow down and just appreciate the present. It encourages readers to maintain a positive outlook in life and to find fulfillment even in the mundane.
This short opus will make a delightful gift for loved-ones.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Una Gota de mi Manantial" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705899/Rauniel_Arguelles_Sanchez.jpg
SOURCE Page Publishing
Share this article