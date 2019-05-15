RavenDB Adds Pull Replication and Distributed Online Counters to Its Open Source NoSQL Document Database Offering

HADERA, Israel, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenDB, a leading provider of database infrastructure solutions, today announced that the company has released a new version of its open source NoSQL document database product. In this new release, RavenDB 4.2, the company has added pull replication and distributed counters along with cluster wide transactions and graph queries.

RavenDB's new pull replication capabilities improve the existing practices of external data replication, which require data replication definitions at both the central and remote nodes for edge nodes to pull data from a central database. With the new pull replication feature, RavenDB allows new edge nodes to be defined without any impact on or new configurations at the central cluster. The benefit of this approach is that a new edge node initiates the connection with the central database, so that any new edge node can be deployed behind the NAT without any concerns for tunneling issues.

RavenDB 4.2 also includes a new distributed counters feature that improves Internet-based voting and polling systems that required the aggregation of large volumes of simultaneously inputted data from multiple sources. By separating the counter from the actual document, RavenDB allows performance to remain optimal.

Graph queries are also a new feature in RavenDB 4.2 and enable users to add graph functionality to existing data by processing documents as nodes and edges in order to detect patterns between data points. This new graphic functionality is valuable for predictive analytics, fraud detection and social media applications.

"We provide a programmer productivity tracking service that relies on the RavenDB to perform highly granular, real-time analysis," explained said Federico Lois, CTO at Codealike. "This new version of RavenDB includes major enhancements that will improve the value we provide our customers by processing more information in less time and with greater consistency."

"RavenDB offers a unique and mature approach to database management that removes the need to have full time DBAs hoving over your databases," said Oren Eini, CEO of RavenDB. "The RavenDB databases are self-managing with zero overhead for which every single one of our customers has deployed over million instances."

"We are proud to announce the new 4.2 release, which brings to the table even more features for edge processing and the ability to perform graph queries directly on your data without the need to manually generate the connections between the nodes," continued Eini. "These enhancements will reduce the total cost of ownership and time-to-market for our customers, building upon our proven and reliable technology that offers unmatched performance."

RavenDB is an open source NoSQL document database. RavenDB supports rapid scalability with a distributed cluster and operates at speeds up to 1,000,000 reads and 150,000 writes per second on a single node using commodity hardware. It can be used on-premise or in cloud solutions like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and more. RavenDB is available in Community, Professional and Enterprise licenses.

RavenDB is currently offering a free trial of its new RavenDB v4.2 product.

About RavenDB

RavenDB is a global provider of database infrastructure solutions that empowers Fortune 500 companies and enterprises across the globe to process online transactions through an open source platform. Recognized by the world's most influential analyst firms as an excellent and cost-effective choice for companies looking to modernize their data management strategy, RavenDB is the industry's first fully-transactional, NoSQL ACID database that combines scalability, high-availability and performance. The company is headquartered in Israel, has offices in the United States and Europe, and extends its reach through over 1000 customers from over two million users worldwide. For more information, visit https://ravendb.net.

Press Contact

Tony Miller

+1-617-418-3024

tony@noteya.com

SOURCE RavenDB

Related Links

https://ravendb.net

