RavenDB Launches Managed Cloud Database Service

HADERA, Israel, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenDB, a leading provider of database infrastructure solutions, today announced that the company has launched its new RavenDB Cloud managed database service.

RavenDB Cloud performs all the daily tasks such as maintaining hardware servers, installation, configuration, monitoring internals and security for its users worldwide. RavenDB Cloud's database cluster provides high availability and fault tolerance with nodes in different availability zones using an assignment failover feature. RavenDB Cloud includes metrics for measuring each step of indexes and aggregations to deliver cost optimization at every level. Features like pull replication enable a hybrid on premise-cloud architecture. RavenDB Cloud runs on smaller machines, enabling top level performance provisioning less expensive hardware.

RavenDB Cloud is currently available on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure throughout all regions. The service is expected to be available on the Google Cloud Platform in the fourth quarter of this year.

"We are excited to be launching our new RavenDB Cloud service to provide a package that includes everything you need in one box to minimize complexity, maintain high availability and deliver predictability in cost, performance and service," said Oren Eini, CEO of RavenDB. "Our objective is to completely remove all the grunt work associated with acquiring, configuring and maintaining a database so that users can focus more on their application and how it works with their data."

RavenHQ has been providing managed services for RavenDB since 2012. It will continue offering RavenDB hosting for versions 3.5 and earlier, but RavenDB Cloud will manage clusters for versions 4.0 and up.

RavenDB offers easy to use migration tools to its DBaaS from RavenHQ, SQL databases, major NoSQL databases and on-premise RavenDB solutions.

RavenDB Cloud has several tiers of clusters available. For higher end systems, dedicated clusters are available for maximum performance. Users can choose to run production clusters in a burstable mode, suitable for medium sized projects and in doing so reduce database costs by up to 20%. For hobbyists and small projects, RavenDB offers a free tier.

Production support comes from the same core team that built both the RavenDB and the RavenDB Cloud solutions.

RavenDB Cloud is currently offering a 10% introductory discount to its Cloud users and is available at cloud.ravendb.net.

About RavenDB

RavenDB is a global provider of database infrastructure solutions that empowers Fortune 500 companies and enterprises across the globe to process online transactions through an open source platform. Recognized by the world's most influential analyst firms as an excellent and cost-effective choice for companies looking to modernize their data management strategy, RavenDB is the industry's first fully-transactional, NoSQL ACID database that combines scalability, high-availability and performance. The company is headquartered in Israel, has offices in the United States and Europe, and extends its reach through over 1000 customers from over two million users worldwide. For more information, visit https://ravendb.net. To learn about our Managed Cloud Database as a Service, visit http://cloud.ravendb.net.

