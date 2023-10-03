RavenDB Launches Version 6.0 Lightning Fast Queries, Data Integrations, Corax Indexing Engine, and Sharding

Version 6.0 hyper-efficient search capabilities and exceptional performance that will reshape data management

HADERA, Israel, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenDB, the leading NoSQL document database, announced today the launch of RavenDB Version 6.0, introducing smooth integrations, a new indexing engine (Corax) offering 10x performance improvement, and sharding features to enhance the data management experience.

This cutting-edge database software brings three key features to the forefront, revolutionizing how organizations manage and leverage their data.

Integrations: RavenDB Version 6.0 takes data integration to the next level by seamlessly integrating with Kafka, and RabbitMQ. This means optimized data flow and enhanced data management capabilities, allowing users to effortlessly manage, consume, and search messages. The result is a more streamlined and efficient data ecosystem.

Corax indexing engine: RavenDB's Corax indexing technology is a game-changer in data retrieval and processing. It sets new standards for performance, outperforming any other solution on the market. With Corax, users can expect lightning-fast query responses, ensuring that data-driven insights are at their fingertips, boosting productivity and driving informed decision-making.

Sharding: Version 6.0 introduces dynamic data distribution across multiple servers through sharding. This enables organizations to optimize performance and scalability like never before. Data operations can be scaled easily, giving businesses the capability to handle massive datasets adequately while maintaining top-notch system performance. Furthermore, sharding in RavenDB was explicitly designed to be tolerant for changing conditions and avoid costly re-sharding as you scale your systems.

"In RavenDB Version 6.0, we've reimagined data management, ushering in a new era of possibilities," said Oren Eini, Founder and CEO of RavenDB. "Our unique capabilities equip startups and Fortune 500 companies with a cutting-edge solution. Bringing into action integrations, a new indexing engine, and easy-to-use sharding, we're not just scaling businesses but transforming how industries operate in today's data-driven age."

These three key updates solidify RavenDB's position as a trailblazer in the database industry, providing users with the tools they need to stay ahead. RavenDB Version 6.0 will empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data while ensuring exceptional performance and scalability.

RavenDB's commitment to innovation continues to drive the development of cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the digital age. To explore these features and experience the power of RavenDB Version 6.0, check out what's new here.

RavenDB will launch its newest platform update at QConSF (booth #4) between October 2-6.

About RavenDB:

RavenDB is a NoSQL Document Database for applications operating on the cloud or on-premise. It is one of the first databases designed for a distributed environment and is the first Document Database to offer high performance with Fully Transactional (ACID) Data Integrity. Today, RavenDB serves over 1,000 organizations within all sectors of activity, among them most of the Fortune 500 and global enterprises.

