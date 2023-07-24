RavenPack launches News and Job Analytics on Snowflake

Financial professionals now have streamlined access to News and Job Analytics data, combined with a knowledge graph across  12 million business-relevant entities.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenPack, the leading provider of Language AI for text processing at scale, today announced the availability of its data and knowledge graph on Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. With RavenPack's data on Snowflake, customers will be able to leverage RavenPack's news and jobs datasets, and its sophisticated mapping of the business world, to augment their decision-making processes with insightful and actionable analytics.

Customers can now query over 40,000 sources of news and social media. This allows them to capture the sentiment and current events of millions of entities including companies, organizations, products, places, and business leaders. In addition, clients can obtain workforce insights from the fully indexed content of 200 million job postings. This capability permits customers to track hiring trends and patterns, compare positions, and benchmark skills and benefits between companies, or at an aggregate level across sectors, industries, regions, and countries.

By working with Snowflake, RavenPack aims to deliver clients a new experience that reduces Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) time, scales their queries and processes, and centralizes their data onboarding process.

With coverage spanning labor market data, ESG controversies, and even GDP and inflation forecasts, RavenPack transforms heaps of information into compact and actionable insights. Both systematic and discretionary investors and traders can use them to gain a deeper understanding of macro trends, capture emerging opportunities, boost their investment strategies, and make data-driven decisions with greater confidence.

"The collaboration with Snowflake further democratizes the availability of alternative data and equips more companies with the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic business landscape.'' said Kevin Crosbie, Chief Product Officer at RavenPack. "Today, RavenPack goes beyond delivering our terabytes of analytics directly on Snowflake: we unveil a powerful querying approach using a world-class knowledge graph to traverse the data efficiently, and integrate with existing knowledge workflows."

"Our focus has always been on removing the hurdles that prevent businesses from making the most of large amounts of unstructured data", says Bryan Lenker, Industry Field CTO, Financial Services at Snowflake. "We look forward to collaborating with RavenPack to expand the availability of high-quality sentiment analysis and event detection to the finance community." 

Since 2003, RavenPack has been one of the leading data analytics providers in financial services, allowing firms to quickly extract value and insights from large amounts of unstructured text data. RavenPack's products allow companies to enhance returns, reduce risk, and increase operational efficiency. The company's clients include some of the most successful and most sophisticated hedge funds, banks, and asset managers in the world. For more information, visit www.ravenpack.com.

