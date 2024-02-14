RavenPack makes advanced quantitative insights available to all investment workflows in a new library of Factors

Company-level and macroeconomic insights that unlock proven sources of alpha can now augment investment decision-making workflows. 

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenPack, a leading provider of AI-powered text analytics solutions for corporate and finance decision makers, today announced the launch of its Factors library. This new offering provides investors with streamlined access to actionable sentiment and market-moving indicators derived from unstructured textual data, including news, and transcripts.

Historically, discretionary and quantamental investors have struggled to harness the full spectrum of alpha-generative signals available to quantitative traders because of the data infrastructures, data science, and computational resources that those typically require. RavenPack Factors remove this hurdle by distilling advanced algorithms into digestible insights.

The library gathers factors in families that include:

Earnings Intelligence, which extract extensive earnings-related insights from news, transcripts, insider transactions, and earnings dates;

Media attention, news sentiment, and controversy factors for over 100,000 listed companies to gauge market perception, negative news, and trends;

Macro-level indicators and nowcasts that leverage data from the mindset of executives, news, and alternative data to project key insights on the business cycle including inflation, growth, and inflection points. 

"RavenPack Factors augment the information available to discretionary and quantamental investors with quantitative insights without the need for a dedicated data infrastructure and team." said RavenPack's Chief Data Scientist, Peter Hafez. "This new offering helps investors streamline their workflows, shorten strategies' time to market, simplify risk management and capture opportunities to improve their performance."

RavenPack Factors are available for delivery in a variety of convenient formats, including CSV files, data warehouses, and customizable queries using Python libraries.

To learn more about RavenPack Factors and to access the library, please visit: https://www.ravenpack.com/products/edge/factors

About RavenPack

Since 2003, RavenPack has been one of the leading data analytics providers in financial services, allowing firms to quickly extract value and insights from large amounts of unstructured text data. RavenPack's products allow companies to enhance returns, reduce risk, and increase operational efficiency. The company's clients include some of the most successful and most sophisticated hedge funds, banks, and asset managers in the world. For more information, visit www.ravenpack.com.

SOURCE RavenPack

