Ravens And Leidos Host Prescription Drug Take Back

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the DEA's "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day," the 70,000 fans attending this Sunday's (Oct. 13) Baltimore Ravens game against the Cincinnati Bengals can bring unused prescription drugs and dispose of them on RavensWalk (located on the north side, Oriole Park side, of M&T Bank Stadium). Additionally, drug disposal packets will be distributed for Ravens fans to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs in the future.

The take back day is an event within the "Tackling Opioid Addiction" campaign launched by the Ravens and Leidos this season. Both are working alongside Maryland's Office of the Attorney General and the Drug Enforcement Agency for this Sunday's event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Disposal is free and anonymous. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh explained: "With opioid use and abuse at epidemic levels across the country, consumers should dispose of expired, unused or unwanted medicines to reduce accidental or intentional overdose or illegal abuse."

The DEA will safely dispose of all prescription drugs brought to the game. Those items that will NOT be accepted are:

Liquids

Needles

Asthma Inhalers

Mercury Thermometers

Iodine-containing Medicines

Fans should bring only those drugs that are prescribed/controlled substances.

"This is an important and worthwhile effort that pairs private companies like ours and Leidos with government agencies to address a real-life issue, the abuse of opioid medicines in our area and across the country," Ravens president Dick Cass said.

"Disposing of prescription drugs safely during National Take Back Days or at DEA local collection sites is a simple activity that reduces the supply of unneeded opioids in our medicine cabinets," Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone said.

About Baltimore Ravens

Entering their 24th year of existence, the Baltimore Ravens are just one of four NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore has posted the NFL's fifth-most total victories (117), won the league's second-most playoff games (10), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in eight of the past 13 seasons – producing four AFC North Division titles during this time (2006, 2011, 2012 & 2018).

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Baltimore Ravens Contact:

Kevin Rochlitz

(410) 701-4122

Kevin.rochlitz@ravens.nfl.net

Leidos Contacts:

Melissa Koskovich

(571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com

Suzzanna Martinez

(303) 299-5343

suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

