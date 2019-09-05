Ravenswood awarded $857K contract to support brigade-sized US Army Alaska 'Arctic Anvil' training exercise

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US Army Alaska (USARAK) has awarded Ravenswood Solutions (Ravenswood) a contract to provide support to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division (4/25 ABCT) Culminating Training Event (CTE)—known as Arctic Anvil—at Camp Shelby, Mississippi.

Ravenswood will provide USARAK's Arctic Anvil with exercise control (EXCON), battlefield effects (BFE), and battlefield immersion (BFI) support. Ravenswood's EXCON team will conduct exercise design, scenario development, orders production, and exercise synchronization; its BFE/BFI team will replicate indirect fires, improvised explosive devices, and battlefield obscuration. The company will also provide civilians on the battlefield and role players throughout the training area, adding to the exercise's realism and complexity.

Arctic Anvil will take place in October of this year and will prepare 4/25 ABCT for their upcoming Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Polk, La., in January of 2020.

About Ravenswood Solutions

Ravenswood Solutions, a subsidiary of SRI International, provides government agencies and commercial clients with technology and services for combat training, test and evaluation of vehicles and equipment, and policy analysis events. Field-proven packages include high-fidelity instrumentation, advanced global positioning and mapping, realistic training effects, and turnkey support services that are customized for each client.

Ravenswood Solutions leverages more than 20 years of experience in technology insertion, training support, and sustainment services. This heritage of world-class technology and dedication to customers has made Ravenswood Solutions the leading provider of mobile instrumented training and performance assessment for military ground troops and other security forces, while opening the door for industries such as civil response, logistics, and behavioral research to explore new applications for the technology.

SOURCE Ravenswood Solutions

Related Links

http://www.ravenswoodsolutions.com

