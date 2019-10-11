Ravenswood CEO hosts grand opening for products and services operations center in Boise, ID

By moving its products and services operations center to from Fremont, Calif., to Boise, Ravenswood can better serve the Army National Guard—its largest client—with live exercise support and sustainment activity at the nearby Orchard Combat Training Center. Ravenswood's corporate headquarters will remain in Fremont.

"Ravenswood Solutions is exactly the kind of company that we love to have here in Boise," Mayor Bieter said. "Their support of the Idaho National Guard and the good jobs they're bringing will help our community and nation thrive."

In April, Ravenswood will host the 12th Levels of Fidelity 2020 at the new Boise facility and Boise Center. Levels of Fidelity is an international event, appearing for the first time in the US next year, where modeling and simulation technology leaders integrate cognitive, collective, multi-echelon mission rehearsal systems. These collaborations provide solutions to defense training challenges.

About Ravenswood Solutions

Ravenswood Solutions, a subsidiary of SRI International, provides government agencies and commercial clients with technology and services for combat training, test and evaluation of vehicles and equipment, and policy analysis events. Field-proven packages include high-fidelity instrumentation, advanced global positioning and mapping, realistic training effects, and turn-key support services that are customized for each client.

Ravenswood Solutions leverages more than 20 years of experience in technology insertion, training support, and sustainment services. This heritage of world-class technology and dedication to customers has made Ravenswood Solutions the leading provider of mobile instrumented training and performance assessment for military ground troops and other security forces, while opening the door for industries such as civil response, logistics, and behavioral research to explore new applications for the technology.

