Ravenswood establishes subsidiaries in UK and Kenya

Ravenswood created the subsidiaries to better serve both the UK MoD client and the TESIK program's end user, the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK). Ravenswood Technologies UK is set up in Bath close to the MoD's Bristol office, while Ravenswood Technologies Kenya is based in Nairobi near two BATUK installments.

"Our new subsidiaries will facilitate closer ties with the TESIK program's stakeholders," said Ravenswood President and CEO Dan Donoghue. "Through Ravenswood UK, we will provide better direct support to our MoD customer and be more accessible to our Europe-based subcontractors. Ravenswood Kenya will strengthen our relationship with the BATUK and our Nairobi-based training staff."

About Ravenswood Solutions

Ravenswood Solutions, a subsidiary of SRI International, provides government agencies and commercial clients with technology and services for combat training, test and evaluation of vehicles and equipment, and policy analysis events. Our field-proven packages include high-fidelity instrumentation, advanced global positioning and mapping, realistic training effects, and turnkey support services that are customized for each client.

Ravenswood leverages more than 20 years of experience in technology insertion, training support, and sustainment services. This heritage of world-class technology and dedication to customers has made us the leading provider of mobile instrumented training and performance assessment for military ground troops and other security forces, while opening the door for industries such as civil response, logistics, and behavioral research to explore new applications for the technology.

Contact:

Maura Kinney

Marketing and Communication

(202) 957-3553

[email protected]

SOURCE Ravenswood Solutions

Related Links

http://www.ravenswoodsolutions.com

